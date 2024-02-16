Simer Dhillon, A Beacon of Change, Competes for the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024 Crown

New Delhi (India), February 16: Simer Dhillon, affectionately known as Simer, emerges as a symbol of empowerment and resilience as she vies for the coveted title of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024 – Season 13. Her journey to the crown is not just about personal success but about amplifying voices against discrimination, racism, and inhumanity on a global scale.

A native of White Rock, Canada, Simer Dhillon embodies compassion, courage, and creativity. With a diverse educational background including a Bachelor of Arts from Punjab University in India, a degree in Fashion Designing and Merchandising from the International Institute of Women in India, and a Diploma in Business Management from Kwantleen Polytechnic University in Canada, she stands as a testament to lifelong learning and personal growth.

Simer is currently serving as the Branch Manager at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, balancing her professional pursuits with her passion for community engagement. Her dedication to societal well-being stems from her personal experiences with adversity, which fuels her commitment to raising awareness and fostering positive change.

“As a mother of two boys, Bali and Sunny, and inspired by the strength of my mother, Balvinder Lally, I am driven to create a world where kindness and understanding prevail,” says Simer.

In pursuit of her goals, Simer is enrolled in the Executive Leadership Certificate Programme at Simon Fraser University, furthering her skills and expertise to make a lasting impact. She is also a certified makeup artist from the Blanche McDonald Centre in Canada and holds a Certificate in Cosmetology from City & Guild London University, in addition to her training from VLCC School of Beauty.

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024 serves as the perfect platform for Simer to amplify her message of “Universal love” and positivity. Through her advocacy, she aims to redefine beauty as the implementation of inner strength and empathy to combat societal injustices.

Beyond her professional and educational achievements, Simer finds solace in her hobbies, including reading, yoga, and playing mini-golf. Her dedication to animal welfare and community investment further exemplifies her commitment to making the world a better place for all.

Simer Dhillon’s participation in Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024 signifies not only a personal milestone but also a profound commitment to creating a more inclusive and compassionate society. With her unwavering focus and dedication, she stands poised to inspire positive change and emerge as a beacon of hope for generations to come.

About Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide:

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is a prestigious platform celebrating the talent and achievements of Indian married women worldwide. Founded by Bharat Bharmar and Sylvia Rodgers, the event aims to empower women of all ages and backgrounds, providing them with opportunities for personal and professional growth.

