Simpl - Zepto's "Pass with Khata" Campaign Offers Guaranteed Cashback and other Benefits

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12: Simpl, India's foremost Checkout Network, announced today its "Pass with Khata" campaign by partnering with Zepto, India's fastest-growing e-grocery service. As part of this campaign, Simpl is offering up to 5% cashback on every transaction made by Zepto Pass members, for all users.

Additionally, users can enjoy benefits from the recently launched Zepto Pass, which provides unlimited free deliveries, 10% off on fruits and vegetables, 10% off on Zepto Cafe and up to 20% on all other orders. The Khata-like feature allows users to clear all their bills for grocery purchases at once every fortnight.

Launched on February 29th, Zepto Pass has become the fastest loyalty program to achieve a 1 million user base in just one week of its rollout. The integration with Simpl's Instant Checkout is aimed at extending the quick delivery experience to the checkout stage as well while enhancing affordability for millions of consumers. Along with this, users can seamlessly subscribe to Zepto's monthly pass with Simpl while paying for all their grocery purchases in one go.

Steps to use Simpl on Zepto Pass

* Click on the 'Get Pass' button the top right on Zepto app

* Follow steps to reach the Checkout page

* At the Checkout page, choose "Simpl"

* Enjoy free deliveries, extra cashbacks, and discounts

* Pay a combined bill on Simpl app for all your purchases after 15 days

Simpl is India's foremost Merchant First Checkout Network, making payments invisible and money intelligent. Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 26,000 available merchants and millions of approved users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating a frictionless and inclusive digital payments experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers.

For more queries, kindly reach out to media@getsimpl.com.

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto became one of India's fastest-growing internet companies of all time. Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto has delighted millions of customers by delivering 7,000+ grocery, lifestyle, electronics and many more products in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs across the country.

