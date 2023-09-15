Simplilearn Launches #GetAheadWithSimplilearn Campaign Featuring Its Learners and Their Inspiring Upskilling Journeys

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15: Simplilearn, a leading online bootcamp for digital skills training, is excited to unveil its latest Brand Advocacy Campaign, #GetAheadWithSimplilearn. This campaign marks a significant milestone, showcasing the bona fide journeys of Simplilearn alumni through candid on-screen narratives. The compelling brand film captures the essence of learners' profound career transformations and their unfiltered perspectives on their upskilling experience - a pivotal factor in guiding them toward their desired career paths. This campaign not only highlights the exceptional attributes of Simplilearn's programs but also emphasizes their tangible impact on the lives of these dedicated students. Above all, it reinforces Simplilearn's transformative influence on learners, guiding them away from the allure of shortcuts to success and firmly emphasizing the value of genuine learning. It reaffirms the brand's unwavering promise: 'Get Certified. Get Ahead.'

Wondrlab Network, India's foremost platform-first martech network, conceptualized and created the concept. The campaign comprises a captivating short film showcasing three learners at different life stages across India. The film commences with a narrator shutting down a "quick gain guru", setting the stage for a deep dive into the lives of three remarkable learners. These individuals are not just data science professionals but are relatable people with multifaceted lives, early-stage to mid-to-senior professionals, going beyond their office roles. This approach aims to resonate with viewers personally, showcasing the real-world application of Simplilearn's transformative courses. The campaign is live through Simplilearn’s digital and social media channels, including the company website, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Sharing his thoughts around the Brand Advocacy Campaign, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder, and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn stated, "Our No. 1 goal internally as a team is the success of our learners, and our teams leave no stone unturned in delivering this - ranging from building the most comprehensive curriculum for latest in-demand skills, partnering with the best universities/companies, delivering a highly engaging learning experience and supporting our learners in achieving their career aspirations.”

“We decided to make this the cornerstone of all our marketing efforts as well by adopting learner advocacy as our primary focus. Through this film and in many more to come, our intent is to share real stories of real learners; and what they were able to achieve by taking up Simplilearn’s programs. We are very excited about this as a way to let our work speak for itself," added Dalal.

“These days, people don’t simply buy into promises made by actors in a beautifully shot ad. For something as serious as professional upskilling that could be life-changing, only real people and their real stories can bring the conviction required for Simplilearn to change the game. In this film, we brought alive 3 such real stories from 3 real Simplilearn learners. With a tonality of honesty and outrightly stating that there are no shortcuts to the next level, this film motivates people to skip all such promises and take the simple way of growth. Actual, credible, and robust learning with Simplilearn,” added Ankit Grover, Lead Integration Director, and Business Head at Wondrlab India.

Utilizing the art of creative storytelling, Simplilearn has embarked on a conscious mission to unveil the authentic journeys of its learners, aiming to inspire professionals seeking to upskill and propel their careers forward. The campaign serves as a spotlight on the unique attributes that distinguish Simplilearn's programs from the rest. Learners at Simplilearn delve into the cutting-edge realms of Generative AI, python, machine learning, and Azure, achieving mastery in DevOps through Docker and Kubernetes. Guided by industry luminaries, they tackle real-world challenges head-on. Furthermore, the campaign underscores the immense value of certifications from prestigious global enterprises and partner universities, positioning learners for aspirational career growth.

The #GetAheadWithSimplilearn campaign will include a series of videos covering success stories across various upskilling verticals. The first leg of the campaign focuses on the data category and films in the coming months will showcase the journey of learners in other professional streams.

