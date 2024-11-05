Simplilearn Launches Mission: AI Ready! Aims to Upskill 100,000+ Alumni in GenAI by FY 2025

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 5: Simplilearn, a world leader in digital upskilling, is excited to announce its latest initiative, "Mission: AI Ready!" to upskill 100,000+ alumni in generative AI by the end of FY25 - A reinforcement to Simplilearn's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the workforce and ensuring that its alumni remain competitive in the rapidly advancing tech landscape. As part of this initiative, its specific generative AI programs* will be available to the alumni with scholarships of up to 50 per cent of the program's tuition fee.

The demand for GenAI courses in India has increased by 195 per cent in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, scaled to 3x over last year. Over the past year alone, we have seen over 300,000 professionals enrolled in GenAI through our various programs. According to McKinsey, generative AI has substantial economic potential, with estimates suggesting it could contribute an additional USD 2.6 trillion to USD 4.4 trillion annually to the global economy by 2030. This growth will create numerous jobs across various sectors, particularly technology, healthcare, finance, and customer service.

Generative AI is reshaping industries and disrupting traditional roles. Recently, Simplilearn launched specialized programs customized to various AI and data science career paths - Applied GenAI Specialization, GenAI and Business Transformation, and No-Code AI and Machine Learning. These programs were created with leading academic and industry partners such as Purdue University, and major tech companies like Microsoft and AWS.

The Applied GenAI Specialization program is designed for tech enthusiasts seeking advanced skills in Large Language Models (LLMs) and their applications. For those inclined toward business roles, the GenAI and Business Transformation program focuses on leveraging generative AI for business processes, including prompt engineering and workflow automation. Meanwhile, the No-Code AI and Machine Learning program caters to data professionals who prefer to work with the latest no-code tools for model deployment and optimization.

To ensure GenAI readiness, Simplilearn alumni are eligible for exclusive scholarships from this pool.

"The growth of GenAI is visible all around us, and across workplaces, business applications, processes, and job roles are being redefined. In our assessment, almost all professionals will need to upskill in GenAI to stay relevant and use this technology to innovate. We are committed to the career success of our alumni worldwide, and this initiative is our way of ensuring they get skilled in GenAI and benefit from these changes rather than facing any challenges," said Kashyap Dalal, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn.

*Only specific GenAI programs and not all AIML programs - T&C apply

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor