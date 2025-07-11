Simplilearn Partners with SP Jain School of Global Management, Launches Senior Leadership Program in General Management

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 11: Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, announced its strategic partnership with SP Jain School of Global Management to offer the Senior Leadership Program in General Management. This 10-month program is curated for mid-to-senior professionals looking to drive business transformation at scale. It will equip learners with advanced skills in strategy, AI-driven financial decision-making, customer-centric growth and data-led leadership. The curriculum is designed to cover enterprise-wide AI adoption, helping participants lead through the complexity of digital change.

It has become increasingly crucial for professionals, especially in managerial and leadership roles, to undertake targeted upskilling that aligns with emerging business demands. According to McKinsey & Company's Superagency in the Workplace 2025 report, 47% of C-suite leaders believe their companies are developing generative AI tools too slowly, even though 69% began investing in them over a year ago. This program will help professionals apply AI and machine learning in various areas, from strategic finance to data-led customer and brand strategies that drive market-aligned scalability. These core areas ensure learners gain practical skills that directly support business growth.

The program offers 120 hours of live, instructor-led training by SP Jain Global faculty, combining academic depth with real-world application. The curriculum spans eight modules covering strategy, finance, customer growth, operations, AI-driven leadership and transformation. Learning will be delivered through interactive lectures, real-life case studies, simulations, and collaborative project work, ensuring a hands-on and outcome-oriented experience led by the global faculty.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "In today's fast-moving business landscape, leaders can't just adapt to change; they must drive it. With the rise of powerful tools like AI, staying competitive demands hands-on, tech-driven decision-making. We're proud to partner with the prestigious SP Jain School of Global Management to deliver a program that combines the most relevant practices in strategic finance and customer-centric growth. The program focuses on key AI applications to help leaders make more informed, timely decisions, an increasingly crucial capability in today's dynamic business environment."

This program is ideal for experienced leaders and ambitious professionals transitioning into cross-functional, enterprise-wide, or executive roles. It is best suited for AVPs, VPs, GMs, CXO aspirants, functional heads, and founders aiming for strategic leadership or profit and loss ownership.

Dr Vanita Bhoola, Assistant Dean- EMBA & Executive Education at S P Jain School of Global Management, stated, "Great leaders blend the wisdom of experience with the courage to embrace new knowledgeguiding others not just with what they know, but with what they continue to learn. Our senior leadership program, in partnership with Simplilearn, is designed to empower leaders to navigate complexity, inspire teams, and drive meaningful change. The program recognises that effective leadership requires a continuous blend of learning and experience."

Upon successful completion, learners will receive certificates from SP Jain School of Global Management, positioning them for strategic leadership roles in an increasingly AI-driven and digitally transformed business landscape.

