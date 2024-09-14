Simply AI It: TECNO POVA 6 Neo 5G with Segment-First 16GB* RAM + 256GB ROM Hits the Market Starting Midnight

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 14: TECNO, the brand synonymous with accessible innovation, is back with yet another game-changing deviceTECNO POVA 6 Neo 5G. Designed to elevate the smartphone AI experience, packed with groundbreaking AI features like AIGC and Magic Eraser, this powerhouse comes with the segment's first 16GB RAM and 256GB* storage.

This AI-powered phone is now available for purchase on Amazon and at your local retail stores at a special launch price of just INR 11,999. Don't miss out on this exciting deal!

TECNO POVA 6 Neo 5G embodies power and essential features to cater to the diverse needs of the Indian market, ensuring seamless experiences as it boasts segment's first 16GB* RAM + 256GB ROM and a segment-first 108MP AI main camera, doesn't stop here, the POVA 6 NEO 5G is meticulously crafted with the AI powerhouse designed to keep up with your lifestyle's and is the first smartphones to bring premium AI features like AIGC Portrait, AI Magic Eraser, AI Cutout, AI Wallpaper, AI ArtBoard, and Ask AI. Imagine a phone that doesn't just follow you but learns your rhythm, anticipates your needs, and delivers a truly personalized experience.

With TECNO POVA 6 Neo 5G offering a solid experience at an unbeatable price, get ready to take your smartphone experience to the next levelditch the hassle and "Simply AI It" to discover everything your new phone has to offer!

Key features that make POVA 6 Neo the market disruptor:

Next-Level AI Features

Your new AI best friend offers you all clever tools, to make routine activities enjoyable. Avatarize images with AIGC Portrait, remove undesired things with AI Magic Eraser and design unique stickers with AI Cut Out. You may use AI Artboard to convert doodling into art or use AI Wallpaper 2.0 to customize your phone's cover screen. Keep yourself ahead of the game with ASK AI's assistance with multitasking, grammatical corrections, and on-the-go responses!

Segment-First Camera Innovation

Enthusiasts of photography, be happy! With a 108MP AI camera, the POVA 6 Neo 5G for delivers breath-taking detailed photos. With features like Super Night Mode, Time-Lapse, Vlog, Dual Video, and 3x lossless in-sensor zoom, you're prepared for anything at any time. Your selfies will always look good thanks to the 8MP front camera's dual-LED flash.

Storage and Performance Monster

With the first-ever 256GB storage and up to 16GB* of RAM in this class, the POVA 6 Neo is a powerful device that's ideal for streaming and gaming. More needed? Raise it to 1 TB! With the MediaTek D6300 5G CPU at its core, it can handle all of your chores with ease and speed.

Price and Availability

To suit every taste, the TECNO POVA 6 Neo will come in three colour options: Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow. With top-notch features and an amazing bargain of INR 11,999 for the 12GB* + 128GB variant and INR 12,999 for the 16GB* + 256GB variant, the POVA 6 Neo is offered as part of a special launch deal. Take advantage of the INR 1,000 exchange offer for even greater discounts! The POVA 6 Neo is available on Amazon or at the closest retail outlet.

*MEMORY FUSION

