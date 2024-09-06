"Simply AI It" with TECNO POVA 6 Neo Launching on 11th September on Amazon

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 6: Save the dateSeptember 11thbecause TECNO teased a new narrative with 'Smart got Smarter' on its social handles and Amazon. The innovative technology brand is all set to revolutionize the accessible smartphone segment and empower the digital natives with its POVA 6 Neo, tailored to elevate your digital experience, powered by TECNO's innovative AI suite. While AI grows more popular by the day, many still don't have access to its everyday ease and potential.

With this launch, TECNO encourages everyone to "Simply AI It" and choose the smarter and simpler way of doing things. Offering a blend of personal assistance, creative tools, and productivity enhancementsall powered by AI-TECNO strengthens its stand that everyone should have access to AI and ease to have fun with it and that new tech developments should not only be there to benefit the tech-savvy but everyone.

The POVA 6 Neo is not just a smartphone, it's an AI-powered dynamo designed to elevate every aspect of digital life. With its advanced TECNO AI suite, the POVA 6 Neo offers a range of features that make life easier, more creative, and downright fun.

From the AIGC Portrait that turns photos into unique avatars, to the AI Magic Eraser that effortlessly removes unwanted objects from snaps. Need quick cut-outs for making funny stickers? The AI Cut Out feature has it covered.

Not just that, AI Wallpaper 2.0 eliminates the hassle of searching for your favourite wallpaper, while AI Artboard lets users tap into their creative side, turning everyday doodles into stunning wallpapers and masterpieces. And when a little help with words is needed, ASK AI steps in as a text generator, optimiser, and grammar checker, ensuring the right note is always hit.

With the POVA 6 Neo, TECNO is making AI both practical and a fun companion for your photography adventures. The 108MP camera is built to make every shot shine. As the segment's 1st 5G with a 108MP AI camera, it captures ultra-clear, high-resolution photos with stunning detail. Its 3x Lossless In-Sensor Zoom lets users zoom in without any quality loss.

Get ready to step into the future with the POVA 6 Neo, launching on September 11th on Amazon. Don't miss your chance to be among the first to experience AI features on an aggressively priced smartphone.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor