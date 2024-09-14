Simpolo Tiles & Bathware Expands Global Footprint with Inauguration of Flagship Gallery in Nepal

VMPL

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14: Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, one of the leading players in the Indian ceramic industry recognized as most innovative player and pioneers of large format Sintered compact surfaces and 16/20mm thickness outdoor tiles, Kitchen platform tiles and many other categories.

Simpolo Vitrified inaugurated its exclusive tiles and sanitary ware Gallery at Bhawani Retail Nepal, Bhrikuty Chowk, Dharan Road, Opp Biratnagar Electricity Office, Nepal - 56613, an area of over 2100 sq. ft.

The showroom has on display Simpolo's best selling products like 1200x2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200x1800 Posh Surface adding style statement and enriching indoor space with 16mm Rockdeck series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc.

Simpolo also proudly announces the update of its acclaimed 'Ricco' collection with the introduction of 'Ricco-2.0'. This edition retains the signature Posh Surface, now enhanced with trend-setting subtle colour tones. Additionally, the incorporation of 'Glimmer Tech' introduces a subtle sheen to selected areas of the designs, adding a touch of elegance.

This year, Simpolo introduced the groundbreaking 'StrongX' surface, setting a new standard for matt finishes with its zero shine and absence of reflection. Boasting an impressive surface hardness rating of 8, 'StrongX' delivers unparalleled durability, making it the ideal choice for high-traffic environments such as airports, malls, and institutions. Remarkably, despite its matt finish and exceptional hardness, the 'StrongX' surface remains remarkably easy to clean and maintain.

This showroom meets all the tiling needs of every Classy House Builder and Architect. The showroom exhibits one of the most exquisite collections through state-of-the-art mock-up displays in appropriate ambiance. These mock-ups are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.

"At the grand opening of the showroom, Bharat Aghara, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), expressed excitement over the brand's growing footprint in Nepal. "We are thrilled to bring the Simpolo experience closer to our customers in Nepal. This gallery is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers here. Nepal is a key market for us, and this opening is an important step in expanding our presence in South Asia."

Speaking on the occasion, Ranajit Sinha (GM - East) shared his enthusiasm for the brand's continued expansion, stating, "The opening of the Simpolo Gallery in Nepal is a significant milestone for us. It reaffirms our commitment to providing premium quality tiles and bathware solutions to a broader audience. We are confident that this gallery will not only enhance customer experience but also set new benchmarks for innovation and design in the region."

