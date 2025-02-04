Simpolo Tiles & Bathware Strengthens Presence with Grand Inauguration of New Display Centre in Chennai

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4: Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a leader in the Indian ceramic industry, has successfully inaugurated its new Simpolo Display Centre at 5th Floor, Prashanth Gold Tower, No. 39, North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai - 600017. Spanning 7,000 sq. ft., this state-of-the-art display centre is set to become a prime destination for premium tiling solutions in South India.

The grand inauguration was led by Jitendra Aghara, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Simpolo Group, and was attended by A. Mohammed Ali, President of CREDAI Chennai, along with prominent architects, designers, and industry professionals. The event marked a significant milestone in Simpolo's expansion strategy, reinforcing its leadership in the region.

The newly inaugurated display centre showcases Simpolo's best-selling and latest products, including large-format sintered compact surfaces, 16/20mm outdoor tiles, kitchen platform tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, wall tiles, and the revolutionary StrongX surface. The centre also highlights the Ricco-2.0 collection, featuring Glimmer Tech and Posh Surface enhancements.

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware's "Fresh from the Past" theme seamlessly blends history with modern functionality. The newly launched Posh+ surface offers 10 times more durability for high-traffic spaces. Key collectionsGlyphstone, Alchimia, Venitto, Sparko, Marmorica, Basaltino, and Rockdeckredefine durability and aesthetics. This exclusive collection is now available at the Chennai Display Centre.

Speaking at the event, Sriram S, General Manager - Tamil Nadu, stated, "With the launch of this new display centre, we are bringing an unparalleled tile shopping experience to Chennai. This space is designed to help homeowners, architects, and designers explore and choose from our finest collections in a real-world setting."

Jitendra Aghara, CMD of Simpolo Group, added, "We are proud to open our new display centre in Chennai, a city known for its appreciation of aesthetics and quality. This launch is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and high-quality ceramic solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry."

Additionally, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware invested Rs 350 crore in its Naidupeta plant in Tirupati, which is spread over 83 acres of land. This project is scheduled to commence operations in FY25, with plans to scale its production capacity to 13.2 million square meters per annum over the next two years.

Impact on People and the Industry

The newly launched Simpolo Display Centre in Chennai will provide significant benefits to both consumers and professionals in the construction and interior design industries:

* Enhanced Accessibility: Homeowners, architects, interior designers, and builders in Chennai and nearby areas now have direct access to Simpolo's premium range of tiles and sanitary ware.

* Immersive Experience: The state-of-the-art mock-up displays allow customers to visualize tile applications in various real-world settings, ensuring informed decision-making.

* Innovative Solutions: Industry professionals can explore the latest in tiling innovations, including StrongX surface technology and the Ricco-2.0 collection, offering superior aesthetics and durability.

* Expert Guidance: The display centre serves as a hub for expert consultation, helping customers select the best solutions tailored to their specific project needs.

* Boost to Local Industry: The presence of a leading national brand like Simpolo in Chennai elevates the market's standards, fostering healthy competition and innovation in the tiling and home decor industry.

With this expansion, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware continues to strengthen its position as a trendsetter in the ceramic industry, delivering unparalleled design solutions that blend aesthetics, functionality, and durability.

