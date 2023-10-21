Simpolo Vitrified strengthens its presence in Punjab, opens its 134th Showroom in Patiala

PNN

Patiala (Punjab) [India], October 21: Simpolo Vitrified, one of the leading players in the Indian ceramic industry recognized as most innovative player and pioneers of large format Sintered compact surfaces and 16/20mm thickness outdoor tiles, Kitchen platform, Double charge vitrified tiles and many other categories.

Simpolo Vitrified inaugurated its first exclusive tiles and sanitary ware showroom in Franchisee Model with Saiom Sanitary, C 11 - Industrial Area, Focal Point, Patiala, Punjab spreads in an area of over 4500 sq. ft.

The showroom has on display Simpolo's bestselling products like 1200x2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200x1800 Posh Surface adding style statement and enriching indoor space with 16mm Rockdeck series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, Double Charge & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc.

This showroom meets all the tiling needs of every Classy House Builder and Architect. The showroom exhibits one of the most exquisite collections through state-of-the-art mock-up displays in appropriate ambiance. These mock-ups are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.

On the grand opening of showroom Bharat Aghara (CMO) "This showroom promises to take tile shopping to a different level of richness in design and visual experience that will make some of the premium Brands rethink their strategies competing in Patiala"

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Asija (GM-North-1) said "Patiala is well known for its elite taste and sense of aesthetics. With the showroom, we hope to match up with their requirements by offering an exclusive range of products to them and their clients and customers who always prefer the best when it comes to home decor"

