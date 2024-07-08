Simpolo Vitrified Strengthens Position in Maharashtra with Opening of Simpolo Gallery in Akola

VMPL

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Simpolo Vitrified, one of the leading players in the Indian ceramic industry recognized as most innovative player and pioneers of large format Sintered compact surfaces and 16/20mm thickness outdoor tiles, Kitchen platform tiles and many other categories.

Simpolo Vitrified inaugurated its exclusive tiles and sanitary ware Gallery at Vardhaman Ceramic, M-16/17, Opp Lokmat Press, MIDC-IV, Akola, Maharashtra - 444002 an area of over 3000 sq. ft.

The showroom has on display Simpolo's best selling products like 1200x2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200x1800 Posh Surface adding style statement and enriching indoor space with 16mm Rockdeck series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc.

Simpolo also proudly announces the update of its acclaimed 'Ricco' collection with the introduction of 'Ricco-2.0'. This edition retains the signature Posh Surface, now enhanced with trend-setting subtle colour tones. Additionally, the incorporation of 'Glimmer Tech' introduces a subtle sheen to selected areas of the designs, adding a touch of elegance.

This year, Simpolo introduced the groundbreaking 'StrongX' surface, setting a new standard for matte finishes with its zero shine and absence of reflection. Boasting an impressive surface hardness rating of 8, 'StrongX' delivers unparalleled durability, making it the ideal choice for high-traffic environments such as airports, malls, and institutions. Remarkably, despite its matte finish and exceptional hardness, the 'StrongX' surface remains remarkably easy to clean and maintain.

This showroom meets all the tiling needs of every Classy House Builder and Architect. The showroom exhibits one of the most exquisite collections through state-of-the-art mock-up displays in appropriate ambiance. These mock-ups are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.

"At the grand opening of the showroom, Bharat Aghara, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), expressed, 'This showroom is poised to redefine the tile shopping experience with its unparalleled richness in design and visual appeal. It's bound to compel even the most prestigious brands to reassess their competitive strategies in Akola"

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Shankar (AVP - West B) said "Akola is celebrated for its sophisticated taste and keen eye for aesthetics. Through our showroom, we aspire to cater to their demands by offering a curated selection of products tailored to their preferences and those of their discerning clientele, who always seek the pinnacle of home decor."

