SIMS Accepting Applications for Industry-Ready MBA Programmes through SNAP - Last date to register - 22nd November 2024

New Delhi [India], November 22: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) has announced the last date of applications for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses for the next academic session. For admission to these business management courses, students should appear for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test as a gateway for entering SIMS. Student registrants can seek access to the full-time MBA by clicking on the registration link that can be accessed through the website at https://www.snaptest.org/.

Important dates for SNAP 2024:

The last date to register for SNAP is November 22, 2024. The SNAP test will be conducted on three different dates. So, candidates would be free to select their preferred slot for the test scheduled on December 8, 2024, which is a Sunday, December 15, 2024, Sunday, and December 21, 2024, Saturday.

Admission Process and Selection Guidelines

The selection process at SIMS is rigorous and assesses the candidate on multi-dimensional fronts. The shortlisted candidates post SNAP exam will be put to a Group Exercise and Personal Interaction. This multi-level test shall further help the institute test not only the aptitude of students but also their communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and potential to succeed in the management world.

Brig (Dr) Rajiv Divekar, Dean, Faculty of Management, SIU and Director, SIMS said, "Our MBA programmes are meticulously designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. We focus on developing not just theoretical knowledge, but also practical skills and leadership capabilities that are essential in today's rapidly evolving business landscape."

Full-Time MBA Program Overview

The institute offers a two-year, residential full-time course in MBA spread over four semesters. This course essentially aims to provide the students with strong business foundational knowledge allowing for specialization in specific areas. It is focused on equipping the students to understand and develop their skills as a means of creating value and succeeding in today's dynamic business environment.

The programme has several specializations, and it caters to various career aspirations in different careers. Specializations include Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management (HRM), Operations and Supply Chain Management (Ops & SCM), and Data Analytics for Business. Each of these specializations is designed to give a lot of knowledge and suitable skills in the career field and prepare them to fill roles in the industry.

Industry-aligned curriculum with a strong placement record:

The placement records of SIMS reflect the effectiveness of this institute's approach. The placement season of the 2022-24 batch saw more students have been placed in reputed companies across different sectors. Some of the key recruiters include industry giants like Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, and Marsh along with leading organizations like Bank of America, Barclays, and Wells Fargo. The highest offer given to the students at SIMS for this season is 24 LPA, which underscores the institute's commitment to producing industry-ready professionals. As SIMS continues to accept applicants for its MBA program, the institute reaffirms its continued commitment to offering management education, thereby preparing students for the opportunities and challenges of the dynamic global business world. Its rigorous curriculum, partnerships with industry players, and emphasis on practical skills position it to train the next generation of business leaders and innovators who will truly make a difference in the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sims.edu/

