SIMS Pune hosts its 14th Annual Research Conference - SIMSARC

New Delhi [India], December 19: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune, organized SIMSARC'23, marking the 14th edition of its Annual International Research Conference with knowledge partners as Emerald Publishing and Emerging Markets Research Group affiliated to the University of Sydney Business School, Australia. University of Catania, Italy was the conference partner. The conference was held from 13th to 15th December 2023 and witnessed a faculty development programme, plenary sessions and paper presentations. The conference served as a platform for engaging researchers, academicians and industry experts from diverse institutions worldwide to exchange knowledge and foster research collaborations under the theme, "Securing the Future through Sustainability, Health, Education, and Technology." The conference was aimed at exploring innovative propositions that integrate sustainability, health, education and technology as integral components for securing a resilient and promising future.

The conference received an impressive submission count of 275 research papers. The papers underwent a rigorous blind review process. A distinguished panel of reviewers, comprising experts from academia, ensured the selection of high-quality research papers showcasing cutting-edge insights and solutions. 140 papers were finally selected for presentation.

The inaugural ceremony was held on 14th December 2023. The welcome address was delivered by Brig. (Dr) Rajiv Divekar, Dean, Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Director, SIMS. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Prashant Girbane, Director General at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), Pune. The chief guest shared invaluable perspectives on the theme. While addressing the gathering, he stressed the significance of such conferences in enhancing awareness and knowledge. He covered important topics such as climate change, economic, social and environmental sustainability, access to education, improved healthcare infrastructure and the potential of technology. He also highlighted the current obstacles like the digital divide, cybersecurity, job displacement, and environmental repercussions. Nonetheless, he provided instances of ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing these challenges, such as governmental measures ensuring food safety and insurance, efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, and digital health initiatives. His talk motivated the audience, proposing that through behavioral changes, government backing and the effective utilisation of technology, sustainable growth is possible.

The ceremony also witnessed the release of the latest edition of SIMS's in-house journal called Journal of Applied Management - JIDNYASA, a bi-annual, peer-reviewed journal, symbolizing the commitment to scholarly dissemination. The journal is indexed in iScholar, J-Gate, ProQuest, and EBSCO.

The inaugural ceremony ended with a vote of thanks by Dr Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS. The conference was organized by Dr Komal Chopra as Convener, Dr Pravin Dange and Dr Smita Mehendale as Co-Conveners and Dipali More as Organizing Secretary.

To know more visit https://www.sims.edu/

