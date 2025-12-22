Simta Astrix Opens its New Experience Centre in Hyderabad, Showcasing the Best in Windows, Doors, and Interiors

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 22: Simta Astrix proudly announced the successful launch of its new Experience Centre in Hyderabad. The grand opening took place on 24 October 2025 at Plot No. 527, Krishna Towers, 100 Feet Road, Ayyappa Society, Madhapur. The event was graced by chief guest Mr. Gummi Ram Reddy, CMD of Ark Group and President Elect of CREDAI, and featured a lighting ceremony attended by Mr. Rami Reddy (CMD, Ark Group), Mr. Sampath Kumar (Managing Director, Simta Astrix), Mr. Surya Reddy Pulagam (Managing Director, Incor) and Mr. Venkatrami Reddy (Chairman & Managing Partner, Signature Avenues). It was a warm, well-attended morning that brought together homeowners, architects, builders and partners to celebrate a milestone in Simta Astrix's journey of growing local presence and making quality solutions more accessible.

This new Experience Centre is designed as more than a showroom; it's a hands-on space where people can see, touch, and compare Simta Astrix's full range of windows, doors and interiors under one roof. Visitors were able to explore uPVC windows and doors known for moisture resistance, low maintenance and termite-free performance; slim-profile aluminium systems that suit large openings and modern architecture; ABS and steel doors that combine style with security; and ready-to-install uPVC modular interiors for kitchens, wardrobes and TV units that bring durability and easy upkeep to everyday living. Our on-ground team, we have a group of experienced, competent product specialists to guided visitors through each display, explained benefits in simple terms, and helped match products to real needs: from energy efficiency and sound reduction to longevity and aesthetic fit. Our approach is to ensured visitors left with clear, practical recommendations tailored to their projects.

The Hyderabad Experience Centre is part of Simta Astrix's ongoing effort to be closer to customers and to provide meaningful, hands-on support. By opening a physical space where samples, finishes, hardware, and system details are displayed side by side, Simta Astrix has made it easier for homeowners and professionals to compare options and make confident choices. During the launch, several visitors remarked that seeing actual profiles and finished installations helped them understand how the right windows and doors improve comfort, lower maintenance headaches, and enhance security. And this adds benefits that rarely translate fully in photos or specs alone.

Simta Astrix's product line-up, presented at the centre, reinforces why the brand is increasingly being seen as among the best in windows and doors. uPVC systems showcased the practical advantages for everyday Indian conditions, including humidity resistance and minimal upkeep. Aluminium systems demonstrated the architectural possibilities for expansive spans and contemporary aesthetics. For doors, the ABS and steel offerings balanced visual appeal with robust performance. The modular uPVC interiors displayed smart storage solutions and finishes that fit modern lifestyles. Each product was paired with clear explanations of performance advantages, installation considerations, and long-term value, We aim to make our Experience Center help people convert curiosity into informed decisions.

Opening the Experience Centre in Hyderabad also underlines Simta Astrix's steady regional growth. This new location complements other touchpoints and support channels, making it easier for customers to access the best windows and doors, backed by local service and quicker response times. The centre also strengthens partnerships with builders, designers and channel partners. It is a point highlighted during the ceremony by the presence of industry leaders from Ark Group, Incor and Signature Avenues.

For anyone planning a renovation or new build, the Hyderabad Experience Centre is now open for visits. Whether you're an architect specifying systems for a project, a builder sourcing reliable profiles, or a homeowner exploring long-term choices for comfort and safety, the centre offers clarity and practical guidance. Experience the range, consult with our expert team, and discover why more people are choosing Simta Astrix when they want the best windows and doors for their homes.

