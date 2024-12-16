Sinclair Broadcast Group and ANI announce expansion of distribution of Indian TV content in US

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Asian News International and Sinclair Broadcast Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair, Inc., one of the largest television broadcasting companies in the United States, announced the expanded distribution of the Television Program, 'My India' in major US cities.

The popular weekly program, launched in Q2'24 and produced by ANI, India's largest multimedia news agency, will be made available across the United States on leading television news stations.

Every week, 'My India' offers a 30-minute in-depth reporting and analysis of India's economy, vibrant culture and growing impact on the global stage. My India also captures the deepening People to People (P2P), Business to Business (B2B) and Government to Government (G2G) ties between two of the most important democracies in the world.

Speaking on the expanded distribution agreement Sinclair, Inc. President and CEO Chris Ripley said, "We are thrilled to partner withfor expanded distribution of 'My India' in the United States on Sinclair's stations, highlighting the close connections between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy."

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with ANI," Chris Ripley added.

ANI CEO Sanjiv Prakash said that they were excited to reach a larger audience in the United State.

"The relationship betweenand Sinclair has already proven to be successful and is a testament to the strong bond between the US and India. We are excited to reach a broader audience in the US, including the Indian diaspora and beyond. We look forward to bringing 'My India', showcasing unique and personal stories highlighting India's ancient culture and thriving traditions to more homes in America," said ANI's CEO Sanjiv Prakash.

'My India 'will be available in some of the leading TV markets of the US like Washington DC, California, Rhode Island, Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Indiana, Seattle, Baltimore, Texas, and Wisconsin among others over Sinclair owned TV Stations affiliated with ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.

The expanded partnership between Sinclair andbuilds on the solid foundation established between the two companies with a joint mission to provide high quality news stories from India and the broader South-Asia region to a diverse set of American audiences interested in understanding the India story.

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation's largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

