Sindhu Trade Links Eyes 26% Rally to ₹27 on Critical Minerals Push, Brokerage Initiates Accumulate Call

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Sindhu Trade Links Limited (STLL) is poised for a potential rally of up to 26%, with a target price of ₹27 per share from its current trading level of ₹21.5, according to a recent analysis by domestic brokerage firm Mehta Equities. The brokerage has issued an “accumulate” recommendation, highlighting the company’s long-term growth prospects and strategic shift towards critical minerals.

Mehta Equities views STLL as a compelling investment for those with a long-term perspective, comfortable with regulatory and commodity-linked risks, and favoring asset-backed, contract-driven businesses. The firm notes that the company offers a steady, infrastructure-linked compounding opportunity with moderate cyclicality. STLL is well-positioned to leverage a favorable industry environment, benefiting from market expansion and the increasing formalization of the logistics sector. Enhanced systems and disciplined execution are expected to drive STLL onto a higher growth trajectory. Notably, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) increased their stake in the company, purchasing 1,19,08,926 shares in September 2025, bringing their total holding to 2.93 percent as of June 2025.

Currently a diversified entity with a significant logistics operation, including a fleet of over 300 vehicles for coal transportation, STLL is undertaking a major strategic transformation. The company plans to invest up to USD 100 million in domestic and international projects focused on critical minerals and metals such as lithium, Rare Earth Elements (REE), and iron ore. This pivot aligns with India’s National Critical Mineral Mission, aiming to secure essential resources vital for the nation’s energy transition and the burgeoning electric mobility sector. STLL is also exploring a Solar power project and plans to relocate its corporate office to Gurugram. The company’s robust growth outlook and strategic focus on critical minerals essential for India’s future position it as a key player to watch in the evolving infrastructure and resource landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor