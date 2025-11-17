Sindhu Trade Links Stock Surges on Heavy Volumes as Company Pivots to Critical Minerals, Reports Strong Financial Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: In a notable trading session on Monday, shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd (STTL) witnessed a sharp upward movement, rising 0.8 percent to an intraday high of ₹23.95 per share. The stock demonstrated significant volatility, climbing from its intraday low of ₹23.51, accompanied by a dramatic surge in trading volume—more than three times the usual—on the BSE. This heightened investor interest comes against the backdrop of the company's impressive financial performance and its strategic shift into critical minerals and metals.

The company's latest quarterly results for Q2FY26 reveal net sales of ₹124 crore and a net profit of ₹11 crore. For the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), the figures stand even stronger, with net sales of ₹289 crore and a net profit of ₹20 crore. Reflecting on the full previous fiscal year, FY25 was a period of robust growth for STTL; the company reported net sales of ₹1,731.10 crore, marking a 3 percent year-on-year increase, and a net profit of ₹121.59 crore, which represents a substantial 72 percent surge compared to the previous year. A key highlight of its financial stewardship was a significant 63.4 percent reduction in debt, bringing it down to ₹372 crore in FY25 from the previous fiscal year.

Adding to the positive sentiment, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have shown growing confidence in Sindhu Trade Links. In September 2025 alone, FIIs purchased 1,19,08,926 shares, elevating their stake in the company to 2.93 percent, up from the holding in June 2025. With a market capitalization exceeding ₹3,600 crore, the stock’s performance has been remarkable; it is currently up 86 percent from its 52-week low of ₹12.90 and has delivered multibagger returns of over 1,400 percent to its investors over the past five years.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is a diversified entity with a primary focus on transportation logistics and support services, operating a large fleet of over 200 tippers and 100 loaders, mainly for coal transportation. The company’s business scope extends through its subsidiaries into diverse sectors including media, overseas coal mining, and biomass-based power generation. Additional revenue streams are generated from a petrol pump, lending activities, and property rentals across Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi. The company is currently undergoing a major strategic transformation, pivoting towards the critical minerals and metals sector. It plans an investment of up to USD 100 million in domestic and international projects targeting resources such as lithium, Rare Earth Elements (REE), and iron ore. This strategic redirection will be pursued through organic growth, strategic alliances, and acquisitions, aligning with India’s National Critical Mineral Mission to secure essential resources for the nation’s energy transition and electric mobility goals. Further future plans include the potential development of a solar power project and the relocation of its corporate office to Gurugram.

