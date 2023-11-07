Singapore Airlines partners with Tata Communications to enhance customer experience

New Delhi [India], November 7 : In a bid to transform communications and collaboration tools to enhance employee productivity and user experience, Tata Communications and Singapore Airlines Limited, the national carrier of Singapore, announced a multi-year agreement on Tuesday.

The two entities have a long-standing association that has been strengthened over several years.

"We take great pride in our long-standing relationship with Singapore Airlines. As a global CommTech player, we are privileged to be chosen as their partner in progress as they emerge stronger than ever and strive to create new benchmarks in customer experiences," said Amitabh Sarkar, Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific and Japan Enterprise, Tata Communications, as per a release.

Tata Communications has been working with Singapore Airlines for the past five years. Tata Communications enables the airline with intelligent customer call routing to their global customer service centres, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Additionally, the airline's pilot and cabin crew collaboration platforms are powered by Tata Communications, the release added.

Tata Communications has business in more than 190 countries and territories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor