Singapore-Based Global Schools Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership with Witty Group of Institutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Singapore-headquartered Global Schools Foundation (GSF) has entered a strategic partnership with Witty Group of Institutions from India. The partnership brings together two prominent international school platforms with a common vision of providing highly innovative education formats that create global learning opportunities and future ready skills for students.

Witty Group of Institutions has campuses in Mumbai, Udaipur and Bhilwara, where they offer international curricula like Cambridge IGCSE and A Levels, as well as Indian curricula like CBSE and ICSE. The schools are known for their values-based education with special emphasis on kindling students' interest in innovative pursuits to make them inquisitive, informed, self-aware and ethical citizens.

GSF network of international schools, spread across 64 campuses in 11 countries, focuses on a skills-based educational framework which is delivered through state-of-the-art infrastructure that uses various educational technologies, like proprietary Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, to bring about significant learning outcomes for students.

The strategic partnership is a meeting of values and ethos for both GSF and Witty. It aims to capitalise on the individual strengths of the two groups and benefit from the operating synergies and smart learning technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome the Witty Group into the GSF network. We share a vision of providing quality education to students. Our collaboration is sure to greatly benefit the student community by encouraging ideation and peer-to-peer interactions at a global level," said Atul Temurnikar, GSF Co-Founder and Executive Chairman."

Founded in Singapore in 2002, GSF is a not-for-profit organisation focused on the K-12 education sector. It offers multiple curricula like International Baccalaureate, American curriculum, Cambridge IGCSE & A levels, British National curriculum GCSE, IPC, CBSE, ICSE, and Montessori.

GSF students have been accepted by Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Princeton and Yale, other leading universities such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, and the G5 of UK such as Oxford & Cambridge Universities, London School of Economics, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), as well as Top 50 ranked universities around the world. Each year over 150 global universities engage with GSF students who are guided by specialised in-house career counsellors.

The network of schools and number of curricula gives GSF students the flexibility to study a course of their choice and provides them ease of mobility to change domicile if they prefer to do so. Students receive guaranteed admissions at any time of the year, at any of the GSF schools in South Korea, Japan, South East Asia, or the Middle East as well as those in top Indian cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune & NCR.

Witty Group co-founder Dr Vinay Jain said, "Our goal has always been to give the best learning environment and opportunities to our students. Our collaboration with GSF has made this possible and expanded the horizons for our students to spread their wings. GSF's network will give a much better learning experience to the students to excel beyond academics and help shape them as global citizens."

Dr Raina Jain, co-Founder of Witty Group said, "GSF's track record in progressive pedagogy will facilitate Witty school students & teachers to attain the next level of excellence."

GSF schools are known for giving opportunities to students to excel through various events like Real World Challenges Convention, Qutuhal etc., where students from various schools are allowed to participate and exchange knowledge with their global counterparts as part of their learning journey. This year, students are also competing at international conferences like Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation, by presenting white papers alongside corporate entrants.

GSF India Country Director Ashish Tibdewal added, "Witty Group students will be able to engage with international students in several collaborative projects and engagements and find these learning experiences beneficial for their overall growth and future prospects."

As a sustainable and community-oriented institution, GSF believes in keeping today's young minds engaged with global collaborations and exchange programmes. Recently National Geographic channel featured a Smart Campus of GSF as a "School of the Future" which showcased how these curricula & skills are delivered through state of the art campuses.

GSF, a Singapore-based not-for-profit foundation has a network of 64 campuses across 11 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Malaysia, where 45,000 students from 70 nationalities study. GSF schools rank high in IB results, with over 100 students scoring World Topper (45/45) and Near Perfect Scores (44/45) in the IB Diploma exams.

Over 800 of its students have achieved A* and A in at least 7 or more subjects in the Cambridge IGCSE exams. GSF student was ranked No 1 in the world (outside India) in the CBSE Grade 12 exam. For achieving the highest school average in Grade 10 exam in 2020, CBSE ranked GSF Japan school No 1 outside India and ranked 9th amongst 25,000 CBSE schools in India and the world. GSF schools are a recipient of over 500 education excellence awards from international quality organisations and UK-Based World Book of Records Recognises GSF Schools as World's Most Awarded Network of Schools.

