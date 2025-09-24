Singapore International Agri-Food Week 2025 Returns with Focus on Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems in the Asia Pacific

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 24: The Singapore International Agri-Food Week (SIAW)2025 returns from 3-6 November 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, uniting global leaders and innovators under the theme 'Accelerating Climate Resilience in Asia-Pacific's Agri-Food System'. SIAW is organised by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Temasek, with the support of Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), and organising partners Constellar and Rethink Events.

Building on the momentum of SIAW 2024 which drew over 8,200 attendees, 270 exhibitors and 380 speakers from more than 70 countries and regions, SIAW 2025 will convene an even broader spectrum of policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, investors, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, spark partnerships, and accelerate change.

Investment and Innovation Expand to Address Regional Food Security Challenges

The Asia-Pacific region, home to more than 60 percent of the global population, faces growing food security risks from climate-related events, including droughts, heatwaves, and floods, which can disrupt agricultural productivity and affect up to 45 percent of agricultural value in some areas. In response, investment in agri-food solutions is accelerating, with global agri-tech funding reaching USD 16 billion in 2024, reflecting both private sector interest and public initiatives to build resilience.

Alongside this, innovation in alternative proteins is gaining momentum, offering new pathways to meet food demand while reducing the environmental footprint of traditional agriculture. For the first time, global public investment in fermentation technologies, including precision, biomass, and gas fermentation, reached USD 203 million, surpassing investments in plant-based proteins at USD 147 million. Cultivated meat also saw record growth, with public funding doubling from USD 42 million in 2023 to USD 84 million in 2024. These developments highlight the region's commitment to fostering sustainable food innovation and its shift towards science-based solutions, supportive regulations, and cross-sector collaborations.

Against this backdrop, SIAW 2025 anchors a week of five events, each highlighting different dimensions of innovation, sustainability, and resilience across the agri-food ecosystem.

Setting the Stage for Collaboration: Official SIAW 2025 Welcome Reception

Amid rising climate volatility, food security concerns, and the urgent push for sustainability, SIAW 2025 will spotlight climate resilience as vital to the region's food future. A key highlight is the launch of the 4th edition of the 'Asia Food Challenge Report 2025'. The report will outline strategies to build resilience and transform Asia's agri-food sector.

The exclusive, invite-only Welcome Reception, co-hosted by SFA and Temasek, will gather global policymakers, senior executives, investors, and innovators in the agri-food sector, setting the tone for a week of transformative discussions and partnerships while providing the backdrop for the report's release.

Building Alignment in Food Innovation: Roundtable on Novel Food Regulations

The Roundtable on Novel Food Regulations, organised by SFA, is an international platform that brings together regulators, scientists, and industry leaders to advance dialogue on ensuring safety of novel food. Through keynote presentations and expert panels, participants will share best practices and experiences on safety assessment, updates on regulatory frameworks and identify areas for collaboration to achieve international alignment.

Building Agility and Resilience in Asia's Food System: Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit

Organised by Rethink Events in partnership with Temasek, the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit is the flagship leadership platform of SIAW 2025. Themed "Building Agility and Resilience in Asia's Food System", the Summit will gather over 200 speakers and over 60 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions, alongside 800 senior decision-makers from governments, global food and ingredient brands, agribusinesses, entrepreneurs, and investors. Through keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats, participants will build strategies and partnerships for trade security, economic and climate resilience, sustainable nutrition, and food system decarbonisation across the region.

Showcasing Breakthrough Technologies and Innovations: Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia

Organised by Constellar with DLG International GmbH, Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia is the leading industry event in Asia for agri-food and agri-tech innovation. Themed "Shaping Sustainable and Nutritious Food Systems", the Expo will showcase frontier technologies and solutions across the agri-food value chain, from smart farming and food processing to supply chain management and cellular agriculture development. Notable features include the Cell Ag Pavilion, organised in partnership with the Asia-Pacific Society for Cellular Agriculture, dedicated to functional and nutrient-rich products driving healthier consumer lifestyles, and the Pet Nutrition Zone spotlighting breakthroughs in companion animal health and wellness.

Latest developments in Agri-Food Research and Development: Global Agri-Food Scientific Symposium

Organised by SFA and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the Global Agri-Food Scientific Symposium will bring together researchers, scientists and technology providers to catalyse scientific discussions on cutting edge discoveries, and foster collaboration to build agri-food capabilities for climate-resilient and sustainable food ecosystems. The symposium will showcase recent developments in agriculture, aquaculture, future foods and food safety, spotlighting Singapore as a global hub for agri-food innovation.

For more information and to register for SIAW 2025, visit https://sginternationalagrifoodweek.com.sg/.

Access the full media release and Annexes here.

* Annex A: SIAW 2025 Highlights

* Annex B: Quotes by Organisers and Partners

* Annex C: Corporate Profiles

