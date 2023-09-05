Singapore picks Chia Der Jiun as next central bank head

Singapore, September 5 : Singapore named Chia Der Jiun as Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from January 1, 2024 to May 31, 2026. Chia will also be appointed a Director on the MAS Board on January 1, 2024.

Chia will be appointed Managing Director (Designate), MAS from November 1 to December 31, 2023, MAS said in a release.

Chia takes over from Ravi Menon, who will retire from public service and step down from his role on December 31, 2023.

Chia, who is currently Permanent Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), had previously spent 18 years at MAS, where he played a leadership role across the agency’s major functions, including monetary policy implementation, reserve management, banking supervision, prudential policy, and macroeconomic surveillance.

In 2013, Chia was appointed Assistant Managing Director (Markets and Investment), and he subsequently led the review of the asset allocation of the Official Foreign Reserves. In 2019, Chia was appointed Deputy Managing Director (Corporate Development). He strengthened the operational resilience of the national payment systems (GIRO, FAST, MEPS+) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

