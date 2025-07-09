Singapore to Host the Third Edition of the Starlight International Youth Basketball Open (Siybo 2025)

PRNewswire

Singapore, July 9: The Starlight International Youth Basketball Open (SIYBO) returns for its highly anticipated third edition this year. Organised by Touchdown Sports Pte Ltd, SIYBO 2025 will take place from August 15 to 17 at Bukit Canberra ActiveSG Sport Hall, Singapore, welcoming top youth basketball talents from around the world to compete and connect through basketball.

Since its debut in 2023, SIYBO has rapidly grown into one of Asia's leading youth basketball tournaments, combining elite competition with cultural exchange, education, and community engagement.

"SIYBO is more than a tournamentit's a platform to inspire, empower, and connect young athletes globally," said Adam Chen, CEO of Touchdown Sports. "With each edition, we're proud to see the impact this event has in uniting diverse communities through basketball."

SIYBO 2025 will host players in the following categories:

* U10 Mixed Gender

* U11 Mixed Gender

* U12 Boys & Girls

* U13 Boys & Girls

* U14 Boys & Girls

* U15 Boys & Girls

The tournament is expected to welcome teams from over 20 countries and regions including the United States, mainland China, Japan, Spain, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong and host nation Singapore.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

* FIBA-endorsed tournament rules

* Opening and closing ceremonies featuring cultural performances and special guests

* MVP and All-Star recognitions, as well as skills challenges

* Coaching clinics, youth leadership sessions, and development workshops

* Professional livestreaming and digital content coverage

* Community outreach and volunteer involvement through local platforms

PARTNERS AND SUPPORTERS

SIYBO 2025 is proudly supported by returning main sponsor, China Life Singapore in collaboration with Sport Singapore. It is also officially endorsed by FIBA Asia.

GET INVOLVED

Teams, coaches, sponsors, and fans are invited to be part of this meaningful and growing movement in youth basketball. Register your team today before July 20, 2025 at https://forms.gle/BpxkwAdtoFTTq8aX8

Venue: Bukit Canberra ActiveSG Sport Hall Singapore

Official Website: www.siybo.org

Press & Media Enquiries: siybo@touchdown.sg

