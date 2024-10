Singapore’s Elite Global Oil and Gas Group Launches New Compex Training Center In Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29: ELITE Global Oil & Gas, a Singapore-based Group of Companies, has recently inaugurated its CompEx Training Centre in Crescent University Campus, Chennai, India.

ELITE's niche areas include inspection training and ex-equipment supply for oil and gas, marine, power plants, and other related electrical projects. Their office operations span Singapore, Japan, India, and Oman.

About CompEx

CompEx Certification is a Leading International Competency Training and Assessment Scheme for Electrotechnical and Mechanical Practitioners working in Potentially Explosive Atmospheres.

CompEx provides vast opportunities for professionals and students to attend courses locally with easy accessibility to the Training Centre, unlike in the past, when travel to other states or overseas stations was required.

The ELITE Group has committed to invest an additional USD 100 million in India over the coming years, focusing on inspection training and other essential projects. This strategic investment will enhance local access to vital competency training programs like CompEx Certification.

New CompEx Training Center of ELITE Global Oil & Gas Group of Companies, Singapore

G Ramesh, Chairman of ELITE Group of Companies, mentioned that this is the first time in India that the CompEx Training Centre has been inaugurated on a university campus in Chennai. He assured that the centre would be a benefactor for engineers and other professionals who want to upgrade their competencies with internationally recognised CompEx certification. The latter will pave new pathways to scale greater heights in their professions and sustain a safe working environment as well. He acknowledged the immense support from CompEX Management in setting up the lab amenities and critical installations in the training centre in Chennai.

The inauguration of the centre was graced by the three key Guest of Honours, Mr Huw Bement, Managing Director, Mr John Harris, Head of Business Development, CompEx Certification Limited UK and Ms Rehana Ameer, City of London Councillor, UK. In their keynote address during the inauguration ceremony in Chennai, Mr Huw Bement and Mr John Harris reiterated the vast opportunities that CompEx India – Chennai will provide given its international recognition. Ms Rehana also complimented that the training centre will play an instrumental role in shaping a safe work and learning environment in India in the long term. All three distinguished guests wished ELITE success and robust growth.

Moving forward, the ELITE Group of Companies is keen to expand its operations by providing more internationally recognised courses in the upcoming months.

Currently, ELITE is liaising with government agencies and other tertiary institutions in India to implement new programmes like foundation learning courses to create awareness of Safety in Hazardous Areas as well as Advanced courses in this discipline for MSME companies and students. This will facilitate the upgrading of their competencies to align with international standards. Furthermore, ELITE aspires to raise safety standards in other industries and enhance the sustainability of its safe working environments.

Saravana Bava, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, ELITE, Purusothaman, Technical Director, Sethuraman, Training Division Head, Asia and Nithya, Director were the other keynote speakers who detailed CompEx's rich potential and far-reaching benefits to India. Amala Kanishta, Chief Admin Officer, delivered the closing speech acknowledging everyone who made the inauguration ceremony a success.

ELITE Training Contact: training@ELITEoilandgas.com

ELITE Admin Contact:

Name: Ms Amala

Email: admin@ELITEoilandgas.com

Website: ELITEoilandgas.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor