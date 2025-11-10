Singer-Songwriter Mallika Singh Introduces Her Cross-Cultural Music with Debut Single 'Pray For You'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 10: Singer, songwriter, and composer Mallika Singh unveils Pray For You, releasing November 11, 2025 under Believe Music. Written and composed entirely by Mallika, the song offers an emotional journey through reflection and strength, transforming pain into peace and finding meaning in change.

A mid-tempo ballad with cinematic layers, Pray For You showcases Mallika's ability to blend vulnerability with power. Featuring English, Hindi, and Punjabi lyrics, it carries the spiritual depth of her Indian roots, the dynamic pulse of her Dubai upbringing, and the creative influence of her years in Los Angeles. The result is a sound that bridges cultures and emotion, combining modern pop textures with emotional resonance. Its sweeping arrangement, emotive strings, and heartfelt vocals invite listeners to find calm, compassion, and clarity through melody.

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated Erik 'Bluetooth' Griggs (who has worked with artists like Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks on "No Air"), with additional orchestration by Kevin Petrosyan, the track blends global pop textures with emotional depth. The result is a composition that feels both intimate and expansive, one that transcends language and culture.

'Pray For You' isn't about heartbreak," Mallika shares. "It came from a moment when I realized that wishing someone well, even after pain, is its own kind of peace. It's not about forgetting, it's about freeing yourself from what weighs you down. Writing it helped me see that grace isn't weakness, it's strength, and it's how you begin again."

A self-taught pianist since the age of five, Mallika's connection to music has always been intuitive. Growing up surrounded by rhythm, melody, and creative expression, she found her voice at the crossroads of tradition and modernity. Over the years, she has shared the stage with international artists including Kelly Rowland from Destiny's Child, Jay Sean, Sean Paul, Atif Aslam, Tarkan, Juggie D, Raghav, and The Richie Rich Project, experiences that shaped her artistry and deepened her understanding of the global soundscape.

In a world that often moves too fast, Pray For You feels like a pause, a reminder that compassion still has power. With Pray For You, Mallika Singh opens a new chapter in her musical journey, emerging as a storyteller whose music reflects courage, empathy, and evolution. Her work is rooted in honesty and guided by emotion, inviting listeners to feel, reflect, and rise.

The single will be available worldwide on all major digital platforms from November 11, 2025

