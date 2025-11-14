Singhania Brothers and Dr Chouksey win Indian Cement Review Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: The 9th Indian Cement Review Awards 2025 and the Multilogistix Awards 2025 concluded with a high-profile awards presentation at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, recognising excellence across the cement and logistics sectors. The ceremony brought together industry leaders, policy makers, jury members and senior executives to honour outstanding performance, innovation, sustainability efforts and value creation over the assessment period.

The Indian Cement Review Awards widely regarded as the sector's benchmark recognitions celebrated achievements across green innovation, product excellence wealth creation, fastest growth and lifetime contribution.

The evening's most prominent recognition, the ICR Person of the Year 2025, was conferred jointly on Dr Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, and Mr Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement Ltd. The citation highlighted their combined technical depth, strategic vision and sustained commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Mr Pratap Padode, Founder & President, FIRST Construction Council, said, "Tonight's winners represent the best of India's thought leadership and organisations that have demonstrated resilience, strategic foresight and a willingness to invest in cleaner, more efficient technologies. Celebrating leaders such as Dr Raghavpat Singhania and Mr Madhavkrishna Singhania underscores the industry's capability to deliver growth while pursuing sustainability and long-term value for stakeholders."

Winners of the Indian Cement Review Awards 2025 included:

* Green Innovation of the Year - Fuller Technologies (erstwhile FLSmidth Cement)

* Green Innovation of the Year - Navozzo Materials

* Green Innovation of the Year - Alfa Therm Limited

* Product of the Year - ATS Conveyors

* Special Jury Recognition - Navocem Infra Industries Pvt. Ltd

* Wealth Creator Awards - JK Cement

* Wealth Creator Awards - Ultratech Cement

* Wealth Creator Awards - Dalmia Bharat

* Wealth Creator Awards - JK Lakshmi Cement

* ICR Fastest Growing Company Awards - Small

Rank 3: KCP

Rank 2: Shree Digvijay Cement

Rank 1: Udaipur Cement Works

* ICR Fastest Growing Company Awards - Medium

Rank 2: JK Lakshmi Cement

Rank 1: JSW Cement

* ICR Fastest Growing Company Awards - Large

Rank 2: Ultratech Cement

Rank 1: JK Cement

The Indian Cement Review Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Dr Shailendra Chouksey, Former Director of JK Lakshmi Cement and Past President of the Cement Manufacturers' Association, for his expertise and dedication to the industry over the decades.

The MultiLogistix Awards 2025 recognised fastest growing logistics companies and individuals who have made notable contributions to the logistics ecosystem.

The winners of the MultiLogistix Awards 2025 included:

* Fastest Growing Logistics Companies Small Category: AVG Logistics Ltd. The award was accepted by Mr Vinayak Gupta and Mr Sumit Garg.

* Fastest Growing Logistics Companies Medium Category: Ritco Logistics Ltd. The award was accepted by Mr Rajesh M Mudaliar, Chief Business Officer.

* Fastest Growing Logistics Companies Large Category: Transport Corporation of India. The award was accepted by Mr Manoj Kumar Tripathi, CEO.

* Multilogistix Person of the Year was awarded to Mr Adarsh Hegde, Managing Director, Allcargo Global.

The 9th Indian Cement Review Awards and the Multilogistix Awards 2025 were held concurrently with the 15th Edition of Cement Expo. With over 100 exhibitors, the Cement Expo witnessed 3,000+ business visitors, including CXOs, plant heads, technology leaders, procurement heads, government officials and major contractors and developers.

Some of the companies sponsoring Cement Expo 2025 include PhillipCapital India, TIDC India (Shanthi Gears), SS Gas Lab Asia, Flender Drives, Fuller Technologies, Nanolike, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, TKIL Industries, Star Cement, Humboldt Wedag India, Loesche India, ATS Conveyors India, HPCL, CEMENGAL, ROCKWOOL, Thermo Fisher Scientific India, VE Commercial Vehicles, among others. Exhibitors such as Taiheiyo Engineering Corporation, (TEC) Japan, CEMENGAL, Fuller Technologies, Shanthi Gears, HPCL, Nanolike, VE Commercials etc, showcased their latest technologies at the Expo.

The event closed with a group photograph of winners and jury members and a vote of thanks to partners, jury members, winners and attendees. The Indian Cement Review Conference and Awards and the Multilogistix Awards continue to serve as important industry platforms benchmarking progress, spotlighting best practice and recognising leaders driving India's transformation in cement manufacturing and logistics.

