SingHealth Hosts Healthcare Awareness Event in Chennai On Preventive and Women's Health

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10: At the invitation of Singapore Club Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chapter, SingHealth, Singapore's largest public healthcare group, hosted a healthcare awareness event, "Caring for Your Health", bringing together leading doctors from Singapore to share practical insights on preventive health and women's wellness. It focused on discussions, interactive doctor sessions, and networking opportunities. It drew strong participation from healthcare professionals and the public interested in learning from experts across key areas of health and well-being.

The event was graced by Mr. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk & Dairy Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Mr. Edgar Pang, Consul-General, Singapore. During the programme, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said, "Singapore and Tamil Nadu share a long-standing relationship built on innovation, education, and community well-being. It is heartening to see collaborations that go beyond borders to empower people with awareness and early action for better health outcomes". Dr. Edgar Pang shared, "Healthcare is one of the most meaningful areas of collaboration between Singapore and India. Through programmes such as these, we share medical expertise and strengthen people-to-people ties and mutual understanding. It is a wonderful example of how knowledge exchange can inspire healthier communities in both countries".

In today's health landscape, awareness programs like these play an important role in helping individuals understand how small lifestyle choices and timely medical interventions can prevent larger health issues. With rising rates of lifestyle-related diseases and increased life expectancy, there is a growing need to educate people on prevention, screening, and early detection. Such platforms encourage informed decisions and help bridge the gap between medical expertise and community understanding.

Dr. Shephali Tagore (MBBS, MD, FRCOG) spoke about KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), Singapore's largest maternity and women's hospital, and its comprehensive care approach for women and children. Dr. Tagore highlighted KKH's clinical expertise, multidisciplinary care model, and initiatives that bring advanced medical care closer to families.

Dr. Mark Ng Chung Wai (MBBS, M Med (Family Med), FCFP(S), Dip (Family Practice Dermatology)) from SingHealth Polyclinics, addressed the topic "Future-Proof Your Health: Why Screening and Vaccines Matter after 40." He discussed the importance of preventive screenings and vaccinations in detecting and managing conditions early, outlining how simple, regular health checks can make a major difference in long-term well-being.

Adjunct Assistant Professor Sonali Prashant Chonkar (MBBS, MD, DNB, MRCOG), Senior Staff Physician at SingHealth, led the session on "Empowered at Every Stage: Navigating Women's Health Through Life's Changes (From Bumps to Flashes)." She spoke about the key stages in a woman's health journey, from pregnancy to menopause, and shared guidance on maintaining physical and emotional wellness through each phase of life.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session and lunch, where guests had the opportunity to speak directly with the doctors and exchange perspectives on modern approaches to healthcare.

The session highlighted the growing collaboration between Singapore and India in sharing medical knowledge and experiences, with SingHealth taking the lead in bringing useful healthcare conversations to communities across the region.

