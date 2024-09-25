Single.id Unveils Its Latest Campaign Featuring Its Ambassador MS Dhoni #GetItFreeWithSingle.id

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Single.id, the world's only cross-reward-programme-identifier operated by Enigmatic Smile, is all set to captivate ardent shoppers across India with its latest campaign featuring its ambassador & cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The captivating ad features Dhoni driving a sleek supercar into a carnival packed with outlets of Single.id's partners. The ad covers several of Single.id partners such as McDonald's, Shoppers Stop, WOW Momos, Pizza Hut and Titan and many more. The film shows that in exchange for their accumulated rewards End Users can enjoy free products and services that they desire.

"We've upped the ante this year and doubled down on our partnership with MS Dhoni in this campaign. Everyone had so much fun making it. We hope we'll have you all singing along to the catchy jingle," said Bish Smeir, CEO of Enigmatic Smile. "Through this campaign, we wish to spread the message across India that whatever you want, you can "Get it free with Single.id."

Single.id simplifies and streamlines the rewards process for shoppers by allowing them to link their payment cards once, with any participating reward app and start saving immediately. As a QSA assessed PCI Level 1 service provider Single.id ensures the highest level of security for all cards and transactions.

"We are super excited to have Dhoni as the face of our campaign! His tremendous popularity has helped us raise awareness about Single.id, our partner brands and our connected rewards apps," said Chandra Bhushan, Country Head, Enigmatic Smile.

The link to the tvc:

vimeo.com/user7299271/review/

Since its India launch, Single.id has formed alliances with 42 prominent brands, including Mad Over Donuts, McDonald's, Shoppers Stop, Pizza Hut and WOW Momos. The platform powers major rewards programs, such as NDTV Big Bonus, Shoppers Stop First Citizen Club Rewards, and Sarvatra Rewards, which collectively serve over 35 million users.

The video features a catchy new jingle, "Get it Free with Single.id", composed by the talented Aman Pant. The film is directed by Amit Roy, with creative and production handled by Hermes Media.

