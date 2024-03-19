Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 19: Fat Tiger, which revolutionized the quick service restaurant scene, opened its newest gastronomic hub in the center of Mumbai. Nestled at Shop No: 8B, A-Wing, Commercial, Rd No.9, Bhairav Residency, Nayak Khwady Road, Mira Road (East), near Commissioner Bungalow, Thane 401107, the new outlet is ready to be the culinary hub and the source of gastronomic pleasure.

While India has recently seen its happiness ranking reaching an all-time low globally (140/156 nations), Fat Tiger intends to spread love by serving delightful momos and revitalizing modern teas and make small spaces happy. For the first time in country, Fat Tiger innovates a way that blends the taste of boba and ice tea with exotic fruits and cheese topped up top ten reviews tablets caps to enhance the flavor. This novelty item promises to deliver quick moments of joy to our country that is in the midst of a nine-month-long summer period.

The venue prides itself not only on fast food QSR chain but also on innovative new-age cold boba tea ranges along with their wide assortment of momo varieties which make Fat Tiger a preferred destination for every age group. Presenting in the form of handy buckets, these take out snacks target the dynamism of each age group who tend to be in a rush and would instead settle for some really nice products without having to compromise on taste or time.

At Fat Tiger, we operate on innovation and creativity; this is the foundation our cuisine philosophy. In addition to our beverages like boba teas, shakes and ice teas with irresistible types of momos and meal bowls, we design our quick services dining to depart from the norm. Unique idea of India's first brand of boba tea, momos and many other fancy delicacies which provide quality at affordable price, Fat Tiger serves the demanding tastes of the foodie people looking the exquisite flavors without compromising on the pocket friendly budget.

Through our sustainable approach and our focus on high-quality we intend to create joy to our consumers’ lives in the most tasty and responsible to the society manner. Through Fat Tiger, innovation and agility become a reality in the quick service restaurant industry. Our brand focuses on providing comfort food in different formats for millennial who are always on the lookout for superior flavor while on the road.

Sealed in handy buckets these sweet on-the-go bites are in the vogue among sleep-deprived 9 am to 9 pm generation, who practice them at their daily hustle-bustle routine to escape boredom. Being the aromatic of our hot and cold teas, with a collection of different momos and meal bowl options back it up our dedication to bringing the food rich in not only the taste but also the sustainability and affordability.

Sahaj Chopra, Co-founder and Director, said “The commencement of our newest store in Mumbai is now an important milestone for our very own Fat Tiger. As forerunners in the QSR niche market, we are thrilled to launch our contemporary yet modern boba tea concept and wide momos menu to the finicky taste buds of Mumbaikars. We consider ourselves the pioneers of the fast food industry and we want our customers to enjoy a different type of dining experience here in our outlets.

In our newest outlet we provide not only a food but an experience – a blend of innovation, taste, and happiness. Mumbai’s diverse gastronomy scene requires nothing less than our creatively refreshing teas and delicious butter and chicken momos delights, and we can’t wait to display them to the city. It is not only an opening ceremony for a fresh restaurant, but it is also an inauguration of taste, and it reflects our efforts to upgrade the level of quick service restaurant services. Get ready to embark on a thrilling trip with us and relish the richness of Fat Tiger”.

