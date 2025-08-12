Sirca Paints Hosts Exclusive Architects' Gathering in Bhopal, Fostering Relationships Through Design and Dialogue

India PR Distribution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12: In a continued effort to nurture meaningful conversations within the architecture and design fraternity, Sirca Paints India Ltd. recently hosted an exclusive Architects' Meet on 2nd August 2025. The curated gathering served as a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas around craftsmanship, the evolving language of design, and the innovative use of materials in contemporary practice.

The event brought together some of Bhopal's most respected and forward-thinking minds in architecture and interior design. Key attendees from the Sirca team included Joint Managing Director Mr. Apoorv Agarwal and Associate Director Mr. Chirag Goel. Notable guests from the design community included Ar. Ashish Bhattacharya (Designing Cell), Ar. Akshay Selukar (H & A Consultants), Ar. S.M. Hussain (Shelter), Ar. Ritesh Hirwani (Design Unit), Ar. Ayush Jain (Asthetix Interiors), along with leading interior designers such as ID. Piyush Tilwani (Kalavihaan), ID. Priyanka Mishra (Eclectic Design), ID. Kunal Janyani (KJ Design), ID. Juhi Kalyani (Ashiyana Interior Studio), ID. Simmi Juneja (SJN Designs), and ID. Kennii Oberoi (Kennii Oberoi & Associates).

Known for its premium Italian wood coatings and sophisticated ornamental finishes, Sirca has consistently stood for precision, durability, and aesthetic excellence. The Bhopal meet much like its recent edition in Gwalior reflected the brand's ethos of becoming more than just a product supplier. It positioned Sirca as a collaborator in the creative process, a partner that understands and responds to the real-time challenges and aspirations of the design community.

Set against the refined backdrop of The Taj Hotel, the evening unfolded as an immersive networking experience marked by authentic conversations, shared ideas, and a deep appreciation for craft. Far from a conventional product showcase, it was a celebration of meaningful relationships: a space where Sirca's signature wood coatings and OIKOS wall textures connected directly with the creative minds shaping the built environment.

Designed to foster purposeful connections, the gathering brought together a carefully selected group of architects and interior designers from Bhopal and nearby regions. Instead of showcasing a lineup of finishes, the focus was on opening a dialogue rooted in curiosity, collaboration, and a shared passion for design excellence.

Attendees interacted with real-time samples, feeling the textures, examining the finishes, and immersing themselves in the nuances of craftsmanship that Sirca is known for. The showcase of OIKOS wall textures and Sirca's wood finishes served as a catalyst for deeper conversations on how these materials could contribute to more expressive, enduring design outcomes.

The event not only highlighted Sirca's evolving portfolio of finishes but also underscored its role as more than a materials provider as a creative ally and an engaged participant in the broader design conversation. For Sirca, the evening was less about showcasing products and more about listening about understanding how the language of space is shifting, and how materiality can support that evolution.

As the evening drew to a close, what remained wasn't just the impression of rich textures and polished surfaces, but the resonance of meaningful exchange, the spark of new ideas, the beginning of shared aspirations. With gatherings like these, Sirca continues to invest in the relationships and insights that will shape its journey forward.

