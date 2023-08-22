Sirona Introduces PeeBuddy PooFume: A Revolutionary Solution to Tackle Toilet Odour

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 22: Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, a leading femtech brand offering innovative period, intimate & toilet hygiene solutions for vulva owners, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, PeeBuddy PooFume. This revolutionary toilet odour eliminator is designed to transform bathroom experiences and provide a discreet solution for a universal concern i.e. poop odour!

PeeBuddy PooFume is a unique blend of mint essential oils meticulously crafted to tackle toilet odour even before it even starts. By simply spraying PooFume on the water surface in the toilet bowl before pooping, a protective barrier is created, effectively trapping the odour within the bowl and not letting it arise at all. This innovative solution ensures a discreet and hygienic experience for both the user and subsequent users of the restroom.

Sirona’s first product was ‘PeeBuddy Stand & Pee’ which is India’s 1st female urination device using which vulva owners can stand & pee to avoid contact with dirty public toilets. The brand has always been committed to enhancing personal comfort and hygiene through their innovative products. PeeBuddy PooFume is a testament to the company's dedication to addressing everyday concerns with practical and effective solutions. The product has been covered across channels by media pages and influencers.

"Today, we are excited to introduce PeeBuddy PooFume, a product that has the potential to transform the way we approach toilet experiences," Deep Bajaj added. "We believe in empowering individuals to confidently navigate their daily lives without any unnecessary discomfort."

PeeBuddy PooFume joins Sirona's varied lineup of innovative hygiene solutions that cater to various personal care needs for vulva owners. The product is now available for purchase on Sirona's official website as well as leading e-commerce platforms.

Watch this video to know the product works: https://youtu.be/SJFX5giCe7I

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor