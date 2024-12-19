SISL Infotech Empanelled by EDCIL to Drive Digital Transformation in Indian Education

New Delhi [India], December 18: SISL Infotech, a leading IT solutions and services provider, is thrilled to announce its empanelment by EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Through this prestigious partnership, SISL Infotech will deliver cutting-edge Managed Cloud Services powered by Google Cloud to educational institutions, universities, and government education bodies across India.

As a trusted technology partner, SISL Infotech aims to revolutionize the education sector by enabling institutions to adopt state-of-the-art digital infrastructure. Leveraging Google Cloud's robust, secure, and scalable platform, SISL Infotech is poised to drive transformative outcomes in four key areas:

Modernizing IT: Streamline operations, reduce costs, and enable scalability with cloud-first strategies.

Enhancing Collaboration: Foster seamless communication and teamwork through Google Workspace tools.

Accelerating Research: Harness advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities to power innovative research.

Elevating Learning: Enable engaging, immersive, and accessible digital learning experiences for students and educators alike.

Speaking on this milestone, Hitesh Bhalla, Lead – Cloud Sales at SISL Infotech, said, “We are excited to partner with EdCIL and Google Cloud to transform the way Indian educational institutions operate. With the power of the cloud, our mission is to help institutions enhance efficiency, foster collaboration, and deliver impactful educational experiences.”

Shobhit Kapoor, Head – Cloud Business at SISL Infotech, added, “This partnership is a testament to SISL Infotech's commitment to driving digital transformation in India's education sector. By leveraging Google Cloud's advanced technologies, we will empower institutions to embrace innovation, streamline their processes, and set new benchmarks in education delivery.”

This empanelment by EdCIL represents a significant step forward in SISL Infotech's journey to shape the future of education through technology. By integrating Google Cloud's leading-edge solutions, SISL Infotech will provide institutions with the tools and capabilities to meet the demands of modern education, including improved scalability, cost-effectiveness, and security.

A Shared Vision for India's Education Sector

Through its collaboration with EdCIL and Google Cloud, SISL Infotech is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that align with the government's vision of a digitally empowered education system. As part of this initiative, SISL Infotech will work closely with institutions to:

Implement cloud-based learning management systems.

Support faculty with advanced training programs.

Enable seamless adoption of hybrid and remote learning models.

Drive the adoption of analytics-driven decision-making to improve institutional outcomes.

With its deep expertise in cloud services and a proven track record of delivering transformative IT solutions, SISL Infotech is dedicated to equipping India's education ecosystem with the tools necessary to thrive in a digital-first world.

