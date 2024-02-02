SIT Pune invites applications for undergraduate programs through SITEEE. Apply now!

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 2: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune, a prestigious institute for engineering under the flagship of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the opening of applications for admissions for its B.Tech programme via Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE). The last date to register and pay for the same is 12th April 2024.

The well-tailored and industry-oriented programmes that come under SIT Pune's plethora of offerings are Bachelor of Technology in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics and Automation.

The SITEEE 2024 exam is scheduled for May 5, 2024 (Sunday) and May 11, 2024 (Saturday), from 02:00 pm to 03:00 pm. The much-awaited results will be disclosed on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday). The exam comprises Physics (15 questions, 30 marks), Chemistry (15 questions, 30 marks), and Mathematics (30 questions, 60 marks), totaling 120 marks.

Dr Ketan Kotecha, Director of Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune, extending a warm welcome to the potential students, stated: "We send our warmest wishes to the aspiring individuals as they commence this thrilling chapter in their professional journeys. SIT Pune has consistently strived to recognize the most determined candidates, those who are eager to surpass their peers and navigate the challenges of the ever-evolving technological world to script history."

Additionally, SIT Pune showcases an impeccable placement record, partnering with some of the world's top employers to offer students positions that align with their academic backgrounds and career aspirations. The placement percentage in the academic years 2022-2023 was 96 per cent, with the highest international package being 37 LPA while the national package was 24 LPA. The top recruiters at SIT Pune include Workday, Juspay, Phonepay, IBM, BMC, TIAA, Philips, Microsoft, Credit Suisse, and Nvidia, to name a few. The highest internship stipend bagged was Rs 75,000.

SIT Pune emphasizes providing high-quality technical education aligned with the demands of the competitive industry. It prioritizes both fundamental knowledge and the latest developments, emphasizing the importance of qualified faculty. The institute boasts excellent infrastructure, including multimedia classrooms, gymnasium, canteen, labs, computing facilities, and a well-equipped library. The institute fosters a conducive learning environment by encouraging and promoting student clubs like Space and Astronomy Club, Rotonity Club, TED Club and Literary Club to list a few. Additionally, it has established international collaborations with Aston University, Birmingham, UK, and participates in the 4+1 PROGRAM with Loughborough University, UK. Furthermore, the institution hosts the Entrepreneurship Promotion and Innovation Cell (EPIC), a distinctive pre-incubator designed to establish an ecosystem facilitating innovation and entrepreneurship on the campus.

The institute excels, ranking 2nd Among Top Emerging Private Colleges in India by India Today, 2nd in Emerging Private Engineering Colleges in India by The Week and 16th in the Top Private Engineering Institutes by Outlook.

To sum it up, SIT Pune is a renowned institution providing quality education in various disciplines. The institute fosters an environment for effective teaching-learning processes. The institute encourages multidisciplinary learning, industry collaborations, and international partnerships, contributing to a diverse and enriching educational experience. SIT Pune stands out for its commitment to holistic education, innovative pedagogy, and preparing students for success in today's competitive and tech-enabled environment.

To know more, visit- https://www.sitpune.edu.in/, https://www.set-test.org/siteee-overview.html

