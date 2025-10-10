Sitarahub Launches India's First 360° Premium Trade Advertising Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Sitarahub, India's fast-emerging trade and commerce ecosystem, has officially launched the country's first Premium 360° Trade Advertising Platform. Designed to serve brands, manufacturers, and exporters, the platform offers a unique model where media visibility, digital commerce, and Virtual trade networking converge into one powerful solution.

Brands joining Sitarahub gain access to three unmatched advantages:

1. Media Visibility on YouTube - Brands are showcased in the Tank-style launch format, gaining instant recognition with buyers, investors, and audiences.

2. Zero-Commission Global B2B Platform - A marketplace enabling direct global selling without commissions or intermediaries.

3. VIRTUAL Trade show Access - Through the Indo Global Trade Fair (IGTF), brands connect with domestic and international buyers, chambers of commerce, and venture capitalists virtually, without any bounds of border and unlimited access to multiple interested vendors across the globe

Together, these three pillars make Sitarahub the first company in India to offer brands not just participation, but a sustained growth pipeline connecting visibility to real orders.

Founder's Note - Vikas Kamat:

Sitarahub is more than a platform, it's an ecosystem built to empower brands. With media, commerce, and trade networking under one roof, we are giving Indian brands the global stage they deserve. My invitation is simple: if you're ready to grow, join us.

Call to Action:

Brands can now register at Sitarahub.com. For inquiries: 91373 44068 or write to us at info@sitarahub.com. Early participants will receive premium media features, zero-commission selling access, and exclusive networking opportunities with global buyers.

