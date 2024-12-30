Sitharaman holds 5th pre budget meeting with industry representatives in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired the fifth Pre-Budget Consultation with industry representatives in New Delhi on Saturday.

The meeting was held as part of the preparations for the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26. The consultation focused on gathering insights and suggestions from industry leaders to ensure the forthcoming budget addresses key economic priorities and sectoral challenges.

The finance ministry in a social media post stated that "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt.@nsitharamanchairs the fifth Pre-Budget Consultation with industry representatives in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in New Delhi".

As per ministry, the senior officials, including the Finance Secretary, the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), were present at the meeting. Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India also participated, providing economic insights to guide the discussions.

These consultations are an essential step in shaping a budget that fosters economic growth, supports industries, and addresses the needs of diverse stakeholders.

Earlier Sitharaman chaired the fourth Pre-Budget Consultation meeting on Thursday with stakeholders and experts from the export, trade, and industry sectors in preparation for the Union Budget 2025-26.

Sitharaman has so far held a series of meetings with various stakeholders, including with MSMEs, farmers' associations, and economists.

The Finance Ministry conducts several pre-Budget consultation meetings annually with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year has already begun.

As is the convention, the Budget for 2025-26 will be tabled on February 1, 2025.The 2025-26 Budget will mark Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth budget.

All eyes will be on the key announcements and the government's forward-looking economic guidance for the remainder of the Modi 3.0 tenure.

