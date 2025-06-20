Sivasubramanian Ramann assumes charge as the new Chairperson of PFRDA

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Sivasubramanian Ramann assumed charge as the Chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Friday, according to Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Finance press release.

"He has been appointed by the Government of India vide notification dated 8th April 2025 for a tenure of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or till he attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," the release said in a statement.

Earlier, Sivasubramanian Ramann 1991 batch officer, worked as an official of the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS). Before joining PFRDA, S. Ramann was the Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General and Chief Technology Officer in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Previously, he has held several leadership positions, including Chairman and Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National E-Governance Services Ltd. (NeSL), and Principal Accountant General of the State of Jharkhand. For the period 2006 to 2013, he also served as Chief General Manager (CGM) and then as Executive Director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Sivasubramanian Ramann holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and an MBA from the University of Delhi.

He also possesses multiple professional and academic qualifications, including M.Sc. in Financial Regulation from the London School of Economics and Political Science, LLB, a Chief Digital Officer certification from the Indian School of Business and the Certified Internal Auditor credential from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Florida, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Securities Law.

