Six BioCNG plants commissioned under National Bioenergy Programme: Centre

New Delhi [India], August 11 : The central government has so far commissioned six BioCNG plants and 11,143 small biogas plants under National Bioenergy Programme (NBP) which was notified in November 2022, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Power RK Singh, in a written reply to a question, informed Lok Sabha.

The National Bioenergy Programme (NBP) will last till March 2026. It has a budgetary outlay of Rs 1,715 crore, which shall be implemented in two phases.

Of the six BioCNG plants commissioned, three are in Maharashtra, one each in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. Among the small plants, a large portion of them are in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Punjab.

“The first phase has a budgetary outlay of Rs. 858 Crore. This programme provides Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for setting up of Bioenergy plants,” the minister said in his written reply in response to a question from a member on Thursday.

National Bioenergy Programme aims to promote the utilization of biomass such as surplus agricultural residue, agro-based industrial residue, industrial wood-waste, forest residue, and energy plantation-based biomass for energy generation, the minister said in the reply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor