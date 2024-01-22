Six Young Students Create History!

New Delhi (India), January 22: Twin Win, a renowned educational institution, organised an event that emphasized the significance of skills acquisition and the pivotal role of profile building in achieving substantial success.

Mr. Vaibhav Pande, the CEO and co-founder of Twin Win stated how Success in the 21st century is a journey of dedication, inspiration, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Twin Win, in collaboration with five of its students – Adhyayan Rautela, Krishiv Agrawal, Nalin Tewari, Satvik Rautela, and Shoubhit Amin – has set a world record. This record is based on the dissemination of crucial information regarding 21st-century life skills, deemed essential in the contemporary era.

Additionally, Twin Win and its accomplished students have also unveiled a documentary series, accessible on Twin Win’s official YouTube channel. This series delves into the various features of 21st-century life skills.

The event also introduced Aditi Juyal, a dedicated student of Twin Win, who not only collaborated on the creation of the anthology “The Sheen of Hope” with her fellow students in 2022 but also authored her book titled, “The Dreamscape Journey.” She said she draws inspiration from her parents, Dr. Sanjay Juyal and Dr. Pratibha Juyal, both renowned doctors. Their commitment to the noble profession has instilled in Aditi a deep appreciation for caring for others, a theme elegantly woven into her literary work. Her dedication and strong work ethic, according to Aditi, are traits she imbibed from her brother Aryan Juyal, an accomplished cricketer who has notably played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also, a young student, Nalin Tewari released the cover page of his upcoming book, ‘Rocketing Resilience – A Scientist's Odyssey'.

Mr Vaibhav Pande extended his congratulations to the students highlighting that these initiatives emphasize Twin Win’s dedication to comprehensive education and skill development. Mr Anshul Vashisht, a professional career counsellor, and Mr Mayank Garg, a Vedic Maths expert, remarked that the accomplishments of the outstanding students at Twin Win, along with the institution’s forward-thinking initiatives, confirm Twin Win’s position as a beacon of educational excellence. They emphasized that Twin Win not only imparts knowledge but also instils essential life skills vital for success in the contemporary world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor