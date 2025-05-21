Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd Reports Strong FY25 Results: Net Profit Surges 94% YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21:Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd, a leading player in the brass recycling sector, has announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, showcasing a robust performance across all key metrics.

The company reported a 24% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, reaching ₹511.56 crore in FY25, compared to ₹412.99 crore in FY24. Total revenue stood at ₹513.79 crore, up from ₹414.25 crore last year. Net profit nearly doubled with a 94% YoY growth, climbing to ₹14.57 crore from ₹7.52 crore in FY24. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also saw a 67% improvement, rising to ₹6.69 from ₹4.00.

Operating expenses grew by 22% YoY to ₹493.38 crore, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) more than doubled, reaching ₹20.42 crore, up from ₹10.16 crore in FY24.

In the second half of FY25 (H2FY25), Siyaram Recycling continued its growth momentum:

Commenting on the performance, Bhavesh Maheshwari, Managing Director of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd, said: “FY25 has been a landmark year for us, reflecting the strength of our business model and the growing demand for recycled brass products globally. Our sustained focus on quality, customer relationships, and operational efficiency has resulted in record-breaking performance. We're especially encouraged by the rising interest from international clients and marquee investors, which validates our long-term growth strategy.”

Recently, the company secured a purchase order from M/s. Al Qaryan International, Dubai, for the supply of 100 tonnes of brass billets valued at USD 590,000 (~₹5 crore), further expanding its international footprint.

Investor interest in Siyaram Recycling has been on the rise. In a notable development, ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal acquired 22 lakh shares, amounting to a 10.10% stake in the company as per the shareholding pattern for the quarter ended December 2024.

About Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd:

Established in 2007, Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd is a key player in the brass recycling industry. The company is engaged in the segregation of brass scrap and manufacturing of brass ingots, billets, rods, and other components. Its operations span across three dedicated manufacturing units. Siyaram markets its products across 18 states and union territories in India, with Gujarat contributing significantly to its revenues. The company also exports to international markets including China, Germany, Belgium, and Oman.

