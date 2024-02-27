SJVN commissions 100 MW solar power unit in Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 27 SJVN Ltd has commissioned its 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Station located in Gujarat’s Banaskatha district, making it the government-owned company’s second green energy unit to go on stream this month.

According to a Power Ministry statement issued on Tuesday, the project will generate 252 million units of energy in the first year, while the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is estimated to be 5,805 million units.

Under a long-term power purchase agreement, the power generated by the Raghanesda Solar Power Station will be supplied to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 25 years.

With the addition of this project, SJVN's installed capacity has become 2,377 MW. This milestone marks the commissioning of SJVN's second solar project this month, following the commissioning of the 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Station in Uttar Pradesh on February 23.

SJVN Green Energy Limited, the renewable arm of SJVN Limited, had secured the 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Station at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit through tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by GUVNL. The construction and development cost of the project is Rs 642 crore.

SJVN had secured the financing for the project from Japan Bank for international cooperation under the Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environmental preservation (GREEN) programme, reinforcing its dedication to green initiatives and responsible growth.

The project will make significant contributions to the renewable energy goals of Gujarat and will also contribute in fostering energy security in the region.

SJVN Chairperson an d Managing Director Geeta Kapur said that the commissioning of the company's 11th power project highlights the company’s dedication to enhancing the green energy landscape of the nation and in further solidifying the company’s position as a major player in the energy sector.

