SK chief to propose AI ecosystem strategy at APEC CEO Summit

Seoul [South Korea], September 29 : SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is expected to propose strategies for establishing a sustainable artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem across Asia-Pacific countries at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

SK Group will host the Future Tech Forum AI on October 28 at Gyeongju EXPO Grand Park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

"The forum is an official side event of the APEC CEO Summit, a business gathering held alongside the APEC Leaders' Meeting. It will bring together CEOs of leading domestic and global companies, government officials, and academics. Chey will serve as both chair of the event and keynote speaker. The forum will place particular focus on building a national AI ecosystem," the report said.

Ha Jung-woo, senior presidential secretary for AI Future Planning, will share Korea's AI experience, while AI experts from corporations and academia at home and abroad will explore AI strategies and industrial development paths for APEC member states.

Alongside the forum, SK Group will stage an exhibition at an outdoor pavilion called K-Tech Showcase.

The report said that it will highlight technologies from its affiliates SK hynix Inc., SK telecom Co., and SK enmove Co. Exhibits will include innovations in semiconductors, cooling, operations, and security for AI data centers, underscoring SK's efforts to position itself as a leader in AI infrastructure.

"The showcase is designed to demonstrate the conglomerate's ambition to support the entire AI ecosystem, from hardware to data-center operations, as it seeks to expand its footprint in the fast-growing sector," the report concluded.

