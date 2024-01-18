SKF India Recognized as Top Employer 2024 by Top Employers Institute

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: SKF India, the country's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, is honored to be recognized as a 'Top Employer 2024' in India by the Top Employers Institute. This recognition acknowledges the company as one of the best companies in India to work for and as a great place to make a career. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd., said, "It's an honor to be recognized as a Top Employer in India and this is truly a testament to our forward-thinking HR practices. Furthermore, this underscores our ongoing commitment towards diversity and inclusion, providing an excellent working environment, and ensuring wellbeing of our workforce. We will continue to strive towards creating a world-class employee experience where there are possibilities for our employees to grow personally and professionally and achieve their true potential."

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. It is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. They help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2300 organizations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 12 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, "Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024."

In addition to this latest achievement, SKF India was also recognized as the 'Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in India' for 2023 in the Business Today - Taggd rankings which captures the perceptions and aspirations of the larger working population of India.

SKF globally is committed to helping employees grow and become future leaders and has been focused on talent development, upskilling the workforce as well as nurturing an open and inclusive workplace that enables employees to deliver impactful results and achieve their career aspirations. SKF remains committed to further enhancing its employer brand and value proposition to meet the evolving needs of its talent and the industry.

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641.

For more information, please visit www.skf.com/in.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. It is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. They help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor