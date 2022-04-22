SKF India Showcases Innovative Solutions for Wind Energy Segment at Windergy'22

SKF-a leading global manufacturer of bearings, sealing solutions, lubrication management, condition monitoring systems, and services, will showcase its extensive range of products and solutions for wind energy segment at to be held on 27-29 April 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. As part of the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, SKF has invested for decades in developing solutions to establish wind energy as one of the foremost, viable, sustainable and cost-competitive alternatives to traditional sources of energy.

"We have proven experience of partnering with leaders in the wind industry to help minimize the cost of energy by improving turbine designs, increasing reliability and maximizing performance and availability-all while reducing unplanned maintenance and repairs. At Windergy India, apart from showcasing our products and solutions, we will focus on engaging with customers, partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders to further support the growth of India's wind energy sector," commented, Abhijit Vispute, Segment Head, Wind Energy, SKF India.

The renewable energy sector in India is experiencing unprecedented growth, with almost 40 GW being contributed by wind energy. With the government setting a target to reach 60 GW from Wind by 2022, there are exciting opportunity for all stakeholders to participate in the growth of the wind sector in India.

SKF has been working with wind farm owners, operators, and maintenance providers in India to help drive uptime, add value, and increase performance at every turbine life cycle stage, thereby supporting local manufacturing footprints and contributing towards a self-reliant India. With our unparalleled solutions and diverse product portfolio, we enable the full life cycle management of wind turbines.

Key exhibits at the SKF booth include

-Black oxide-coated bearings for improved run-in performance & reduce risk of premature failures.

-SKF high-capacity cylindrical roller bearings for increased carrying capacity leading to improved gearbox reliability.

-SKF Wind reliability platform to improve the turbine availability & reduce unplanned maintenance.

-SKF XL Hybrid bearings with ceramic balls for superior insulation of wind generator bearings.

-Automatic centralized lubrication kits for reduced maintenance costs and Remote Diagnostic Services for wind farm remote monitoring and failure analysis

-Radial shaft seals HMS and SKF Speedi-Sleeves for faster and more cost-efficient repairs

Visit here for information on solutions

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence, and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor