SKF Launches Nationwide Mobile Van Campaign to Empower Two-Wheeler Mechanics

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: SKF India Limited, India's leading technology and solutions provider for bearings and units, today launched a branded mobile van campaign designed to empower two-wheeler mechanics across the country. This initiative, which will cover more than 100 cities in 19 states, aims to engage with more than 8000 mechanics over the next few months. It combines skill development, product awareness, and provides anti-counterfeiting education on ground to strengthen the automotive aftermarket ecosystem.

Counterfeiting remains a significant challenge in the automotive aftermarket industry, posing risks to both customers and mechanics. This mobile van campaign focuses on addressing this issue by raising awareness about counterfeit products and educating mechanics on the necessity of using genuine parts. This campaign will educate mechanics on how to identify genuine SKF products via SKF Authenticate app.

"At SKF, we believe in fostering strong partnerships within the automotive ecosystem," said Alagesan Thasari, Director of SKF Automotive India & Southeast Asia. "This campaign is a step forward in ensuring customer satisfaction and enhancing the skills of mechanics who are vital to the ecosystem. By providing them with the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to succeed, we aim to not only enhance their skills but also contribute to a more sustainable and efficient automotive aftermarket."

The mobile van showcases SKF's wide range of two-wheeler offerings, providing mechanics hands-on interaction with high-quality solutions. Further to this, customers can avail benefits under SKF's 15-month warranty program, which underscores the company's commitment to quality and reliability. By providing assistance within the warranty period, SKF helps customers reduce maintenance costs and improve vehicle efficiency.

In line with its purpose - 'Together, we re-imagine rotation for a better tomorrow,' SKF remains dedicated to developing intelligent and clean solutions that contribute to a sustainable and better tomorrow for both people and the planet. Through this campaign, SKF reinforces its position as a trusted partner in driving positive change within the automotive industry.

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2023 were SEK 103,881 million and the number of employees was 40,396. www.skf.com/in

