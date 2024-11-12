SKF Unveils Next-Generation Solutions at ISEA Tech and Innovation Summit, Driving Performance and Sustainability Goals

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 12: SKF underscored its commitment to sustainable industrial performance at the SKF ISEA Tech & Innovation Summit, where the company unveiled cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of high-demand industries. The virtual event attracted attendees from across sectors, offering a platform for SKF to showcase technologies such as magnetic bearings, hybrid ceramic bearings, and four-row cylindrical roller bearings that promise enhanced reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.

"SKF's commitment to innovation is grounded in understanding our customers' evolving needs," says Mukund Vasudevan, Managing Director, SKF India. "By delivering pioneering solutions, we are enabling industries to achieve higher standards in performance and sustainability. Our latest advancements represent the next step in supporting our customers on their journey toward a more efficient and sustainable future."

Next-Gen Bearings for Sustainable, High-Efficiency Industrial Performance

SKF's newest product lineup reflects a shift toward intelligent, sustainable solutions tailored for the most demanding industrial applications. For instance, magnetic bearings are designed for high-speed, low-vibration applications and operate without physical contact-removing the need for lubrication and greatly reducing friction. This innovation enables energy-efficient operation with active shaft positioning and vibration management, ideal for industries seeking cost-effective solutions across the product lifecycle. Meanwhile, Hybrid Ceramic Bearings, built with steel rings and silicon nitride rolling elements, offer electrical insulation and resilience in high-speed environments, especially suited for industries facing electrification challenges.

"Our latest technological offerings, such as hybrid ceramic and magnetic bearings, embody SKF's deep-rooted commitment to creating value by addressing real-world challenges," notes Sanoj Somasundaran, Chief Technology Officer, SKF India, and Director, Technology Development, ISEA Region. "From the food and beverage sector to heavy industries like mining and metals, our goal is to empower industries with solutions that enhance efficiency, foster energy savings, and align with sustainability priorities. We're excited to continue driving meaningful progress alongside our customers as they adapt to an increasingly sustainable industrial landscape."

The ISEA Tech & Innovation Summit provided attendees with a comprehensive view of SKF's latest advancements and their applications in industries such as food and beverage, mining, metals, and heavy manufacturing. The event closed with an engaging Q&A session, allowing industry leaders to discuss SKF's ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability.

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide.

