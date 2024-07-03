Skill Nation Trains Over 1 Million in Job-Ready Skills and Business Marketing Domain

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: In a remarkable feat, bootstrapped ed-tech startup Skill Nation has provided practical skills training to over 1 million individuals across India since its inception in November 2020. The platform, founded by Navin Parmar, Hardik Raja, and Jatan Shah on a mere seed capital of Rs 2,000, focuses on imparting industry-relevant skills to enhance employability and entrepreneurial success.

Addressing a pressing need in the job market and building businesses, Skill Nation offers live, interactive workshops conducted by certified mentors with years of professional experience. The platform's curriculum spans diverse domains, including marketing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and Microsoft Office skills, catering to students, freelancers, corporate employees, and business owners alike.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between formal education and the skills demanded by the corporate world," stated Navin Parmar, Co-founder of Skill Nation. "By providing affordable, practical training in high-growth areas, we empower learners to future-proof their careers and contribute to India's economic progress."

Skill Nation's approach has struck a chord in a nation grappling with high unemployment among educated youth. According to the Labour Bureau of India, 14% of graduates remain jobless, highlighting the need for skill-based learning opportunities.

With workshops priced at just Rs 99, Skill Nation has democratised access to quality skill development resources. The platform's success underscores the demand for practical, industry-aligned education and the potential of innovative edtech solutions in addressing India's skill gap.

As Skill Nation continues to expand its reach, it aims to play a crucial role in shaping a future-ready workforce, building entrepreneurship, and unlocking economic opportunities for millions of learners nationwide.

For more information, please visit: https://skillnation.ai/

