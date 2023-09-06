SkillArbitrage acquires Dataisgood for USD 3 million

New Delhi / Gurugram (Haryana), INDIA, September 6: Gurgaon based edtech company SkillArbitrage has acquired Dataisgood, a top data science training company, in a USD 3 million partly stock, partly cash deal.

A bootstrapped startup, Dataisgood was founded in 2021 by Ankit Maheshwari, an experienced founder and serial entrepreneur, who has sold two of his startups to marquee companies before.

“SkillArbitrage is glad to have Ankit and his team along for this journey with us and we see a lot of opportunity to scale in this market” says Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, SkillArbitrage.

SkillArbitrage is a brand owned by Addictive Learning Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent entity which also owns legal edtech brand LawSikho catering to law students and legal professionals.

“Switching domains from electrical engineering to tech, I often felt the pain of being an outsider. But it is in unfamiliar terrain that I have founded some of the most innovative tech startups. Dataisgood was born out of a desire to ease this transition for people like me, and we can scale much faster with SkillArbitrage along with us” says Ankit Maheshwari.

Shishir Singh, co-founder of Dataisgood, adds: “From my beginnings as a data analyst in e-commerce, I have witnessed the transformative power of data on businesses. [This is] an exciting partnership which fuels our mission, of igniting innovation. Together we will reshape the data-driven tech leadership landscape.”

Set up in December 2022, SkillArbitrage trains working professionals from India and other developing countries to get international remote jobs, remote internships and freelance work in startups & SMEs in advanced economies like the US, UK and Canada. About 70% 0f SkillArbitrage’s learners are in their 30s and 40s.

Within just six months of its launch, SkillArbitrage has been able to find jobs and freelance gigs for learners in 90 Indian and 12 international companies.

With the acquisition of Dataisgood, SkillArbitrage will add courses on data science, data analysis and cybersecurity to its repository. These courses will have global relevance and open doors to new entrepreneurial and remote-work opportunities for learners.

Data science, data analysis and cybersecurity are some of the most sought-after skills in today’s technology-driven world, with applications across industries.

About SkillArbitrage

Professionals who train with SkillArbitrage earn in dollars no matter where they live. Some learners are also empowering Indian companies that are working with international clients & markets.

With more businesses around the world seeking remote workers – because they can access a better talent pool at a fraction of the cost – it has become increasingly important to help Indians identify, prepare and pitch for these cross-border career opportunities.

SkillArbitrage courses and placement support have been especially popular with homemakers and mothers of young children, professionals looking for side gigs and extra income, digital natives wanting to escape office cubicles and those living in smaller cities who cannot move to metros to find jobs.

