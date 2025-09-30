Skin Aesthete by Dr. Sonal Ahuja Turns 1, Unveils Two New Innovations in Luxury Skincare

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Skin Aesthete, Navi Mumbai's most advanced dermatology and aesthetics clinic founded by internationally trained dermatologist Dr. Sonal Khade Ahuja, proudly marked its 1st anniversary with a glittering celebration attended by leading influencers, media, and HNIs. The evening was a showcase of luxury skincare, innovation, and the clinic's philosophy of blending medical expertise with global technologies in a European-inspired setting.

On this special occasion, Dr. Ahuja also unveiled two cutting-edge additions to her clinic's portfolio the Advanced Pico Laser and HIFU Face Sculpting, further strengthening Skin Aesthete's position as a pioneer in non-surgical, luxury-driven dermatology. With Exion; already the only one of its kind in Navi Mumbai since a year - these new technologies reaffirm the clinic's mission of redefining confidence and emotional well-being through world-class skincare.

"Celebrating our first anniversary isn't just about looking back at our journey, but about setting the tone for the future," said Dr. Sonal Khade Ahuja, Founder of Skin Aesthete. "With Exion continuing to deliver unmatched results, and now with the addition of Advanced Pico Laser and HIFU Face Sculpting, Skin Aesthete is redefining what luxury skincare means in India. My vision is to continue creating a space where cutting-edgescience meets holistic care, so every individual leaves feeling more confident, empowered, and happy in their skin."

Confidence as a Brand Emotion

For Dr. Ahuja, skin health is deeply connected to confidence and emotional well-being. By integrating dermatology with dermapsychology, she treats not just the condition but the emotional impact it can have, ensuring every client's journey is as much about empowerment as it is about transformation.

Founder-Led Expertise

Dr. Ahuja's approach emphasizes results-driven, non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments with no downtime, guiding clients on long-term journeys toward naturally radiant, "happy skin."

Technology, Treatments & New Machines

Skin Aesthete has introduced some of the most advanced dermatology technologies in India, setting new benchmarks for holistic rejuvenation:

* Exion - A breakthrough RF-based innovation that stimulates natural hyaluronic acid and collagen production.

* HIFU Face Sculpting - Precision contouring for a sculpted, youthful look.

* Advanced Pico Laser - For pigmentation, scars, and flawless skin texture.

* HydraFacial MD - A global favorite for hydration and glow.

* GFC Boosters for Hair Loss - Growth factor concentrate therapy for fuller hair.

* Regenerative Medicine with Exosome Therapy - The future of cellular rejuvenation.

* The clinic is also equipped with the state-of-the-art laser hair reduction devices, advanced carbon laser systems, and an upgraded Oxygeneo platform, offering clients more personalized and effective treatment options than ever before.

Together, these offerings ensure that Skin Aesthete is not just keeping pace with global trends but actively shaping them.

Location Advantage

Situated in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Skin Aesthete is uniquely positioned to serve both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai clients, thanks to the Atal Setu bridge making it even more accessible.

A Year of Growth

In just 12 months, Skin Aesthete has grown into a luxury wellness destination, combining science, precision, and emotional care. The success of its 1st anniversary celebration underscores its vision: to continue pioneering world-class, confidence-driven skincare for years to come.

About Skin Aesthete

Founded by Dr. Sonal Khade Ahuja, who trained internationally across Europe, Skin Aesthete brings world-class dermatology and regenerative medicine to Navi Mumbai. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, holistic treatments, and luxury-driven care, the clinic is redefining non-surgical aesthetics in Mumbai & India.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor