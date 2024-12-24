Skincare and Beauty Trends 2024: How The Body Shop Is Leading the Ethical Beauty Revolution

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 24: As the year draws to an end, it's time to reflect on how beauty trends have evolved beyond aesthetics, embracing a deeper connection to ethical values, sustainability, and conscious consumerism. As we step into the new year, these are likely to become the norm, with consumers seeking brands and products that align with their personal values and ingredients that cater to their skin type. From unique, ingredients to sustainable packaging, the future of skincare is just as much about what's inside the bottle as it is about how it impacts the planet and marginalised communities worldwide.

One standout trend is the surge in vegan skincare. Consumers are opting for plant-based alternatives that deliver visible results without compromising their values. Ingredients like Edelweiss flower, Bakuchiol, and natural Hyaluronic acid have emerged as heroes, offering powerful, skin-friendly solutions for a range of concerns.

Further, another trend that has been observed gaining much traction is sustainability remaining at the heart of beauty innovation. Ethical sourcing practices ensure that ingredients are as kind to the environment as they are to the skin. Edelweiss flower, for instance, is cultivated responsibly to preserve its ecosystem while delivering unparalleled results. Even makeup trends are moving toward mindful skin innovation, with earthy, warm tones and vibrant pops of colour dominating the palettes of 2024. Vegan, cruelty-free formulations are in demand, offering beauty enthusiasts ethical options without compromising on creativity or quality.

Packaging also plays a crucial role in reducing environmental impact. Recyclable options have become the norm as consumers gravitate toward brands that embrace a circular economy. The commitment to sustainability extends beyond the surface, with brands integrating eco-consciousness into every facet of their production process.

- As beauty trends continue to embrace sustainability and ethical values, The Body Shop is proud to always have been aligned with this evolving movement. As pioneers in the beauty industry's movement toward sustainability, ethical sourcing, and sustainable packaging, The Body Shop has consistently led the charge in shaping a more responsible and conscious approach to beauty. By harnessing the power of nature, The Body Shop continues to redefine what beauty can besafe, effective, and sustainable for both our skin and the planet.

-The Body Shop brings the strength and resilience of the natural world to your skin with its most-loved Edelweiss skin care range. Edelweiss flowers thrive in the harsh conditions of the Swiss Alps, thanks to their natural antioxidant, leontopodic acid, which helps them to protect and repair themselves.

- In fact, edelweiss extract has 43% more antioxidant power than retinoli. Similarly, the Vitamin C Skincare range, for example, features ethically sourced Vitamin C from Camu Camu berries, rich in potent nutrients, alongside Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol that targets pigmentation and offers 24-hour hydration.

- The India Edit, the latest launch, which draws inspiration from Indian ingredients, is paraben-free, contains over 90% ingredients of natural origin and exemplifies dedication to thoughtful formulation and responsible beautyfeaturing four collections that celebrate the vibrancy of India: Lotus, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, and Black Grape.

As we transition to 2025, the focus on safety, efficacy, and sustainability is likely to strengthen further. Brands like The Body Shop are pioneering sustainable beauty through their vegan formulations, and community fair trade practices that represent a shift towards inclusivity, empowering local communities while addressing global beauty demands. By seamlessly blending innovation, integrity, and care for the planet, The Body Shop continues to set benchmarks for a conscious beauty industry, proving that skincare can be transformative for both people and the Earth.

iRetinol expressed as Retinol Acetate. The radical protection factor (RPF) was measured in vitro by electron spin resonance

About The Body Shop

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, body care, hair care, and make-up produced ethically and sustainably.

The Body Shop India operates in India through its partner Quest Retail, A leading Beauty Specialist Omni Channel Retailer and Brand development company in India. Quest Retail has been a pioneer in bringing Beauty Retail and Brand concepts to India since 2006.

About Quest Retail

Founded in 2003, Quest Retail is the leading, beauty-focused, specialty retailer in India - bringing the most loved global brands alive through the multi-channel expertise, powerful storytelling and deep community connect. For over 20 years, we have launched and scaled leading global beauty and retail brands in the dynamic Indian subcontinent. Our entrepreneurial agility and commitment to exceptional service have fueled high growth for global brands in our markets. From the start, we've been at the forefront of the fast growing Indian retail industry, building innovative services, omni-channel distribution, robust store networks, and engaging online presence. With a deep commitment to sustainability, everything we do aims to make a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. Our key verticals include House of Beauty - a new age beauty division with expertise in scaling global prestige beauty brands via premium distribution. Our expanding portfolio includes The Body Shop, Kiehl's, Avon, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, Max Factor, Juice Beauty, Neal's Yard Remedies, The Honest Tree & Boddess among others.

