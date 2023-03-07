SKINTILLATINGG Clinics and Institute launches 'Discover Real You' unisex program to empower the LGBTQ community- World News Network

SKINTILLATINGG Clinics and Institute, a renowned cosmetology clinic, has launched a new program called 'Discover Real You' aimed at helping people achieve healthy skin and hair by educating them on adopting healthy lifestyles. The 21-day program provides proper consultation with doctors, prescriptions for skin problems, guidance for daily skincare regimen, and online sessions with Dr Akshaya Jain, the founder and CEO of SKINTILLATINGG Clinics and Institute.

The program ends with one treatment session at the SKINTILLATINGG clinic and coffee with Dr Akshaya Jain. Participants can expect a 10-20% improvement in their skin and hair within 20 days, with some individuals experiencing even more significant results.

The 'Discover Real You' program is a unisex initiative designed for different age groups, starting from 15 years to 65 years. The primary aim is to educate people about the importance of maintaining healthy skin and hair, as beautiful skin and hair are not a luxury but a necessity. The program is available for just INR 5000/-, and there are no hidden charges.

In addition to promoting healthy skin and hair, the program also raises funds for the LGBTQ community's better health and emotional well-being, education, and aesthetic surgeries through the AMALEENI foundation. Dr Akshaya Jain, who is celebrating International Women's Day on 8th March, is committed to women's equality and inspiring women to follow their dreams and self-confidence.

The 'Discover Real You' program aligns with Dr Akshaya Jain's vision of empowering individuals through cosmetology and providing guidance on investments and ROI mapping. The SKINTILLATINGG Institute for Aesthetic cosmetology, certified by the Government of India, trains doctors, nursing staff, and therapists to establish their career in cosmetology.

Dr Akshaya Jain's entrepreneurial journey and the SKINTILLATINGG brand's success are remarkable, considering the challenges she faced while climbing the ladder of success. She has also established the AMALEENI Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports weaker sections of society by funding their course fee for therapist training and providing major funding for aesthetic surgeries for LGBTQ and transgender people.

The 'Discover Real You' program is an opportunity for men and women to become a part of a journey towards healthy skin and hair while supporting a noble cause. Together, let us make a few lives scintillating with SKINTILLATINGG Clinics and Institute.

