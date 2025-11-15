SKIPS School of Business Recognized Among the Best MBA/PGDM Colleges in Ahmedabad -- Awarded by The Times of India

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 15: St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies (SKIPS) in Ahmedabad has just been honored as one of the city's top Business school by The Times of India. This is a big deal in Ahmedabad, a city known for mixing traditional learning with modern education. SKIPS is being celebrated for its great work in teaching technology and management.

About SKIPS & The St. Kabir Group

SKIPS is a top business school offering a two-year, full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program.

Started in 2008, it's an AICTE-approved school and a proud part of the St. Kabir Group of Educational Institutions. The St. Kabir Group has been a trusted name in education for over 30 years. For more than 15 years, SKIPS has been proving that a management education is about more than just a degreeit's about building leaders, encouraging new ideas, and making students industry-ready.

Why Ahmedabad is the Perfect City

SKIPS is located in Ahmedabad, which is one of India's top cities for education.

* It's a place with great facilities, strong industry connections, and a lively student community.

* The city is famous for top schools like IIM Ahmedabad, IITGN, MICA, NID, and, of course, SKIPS Ahmedabad.

* Students here get the best of both worlds: top-class academics and real-world experience, making it the perfect place to start a successful management career.

A Closer Look: The PGDM Program

At SKIPS, they know learning doesn't just come from books. Their main focus is the AICTE-approved PGDM program, which has a track record of success.

One of its best features is Dual Specialization. This lets students choose two different areas to specialize in (like Marketing, Finance, or Business Analytics). This way, you get both the deep management skills and the specific industry knowledge you need.

Here's a look at the program's achievements:

* 15+ years of academic excellence.

* 100% placement record thanks to strong company partnerships.

* Rated 4-Stars by the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) in 2024.

* Named "Best Management Institute in Ahmedabad" (Times of India, 2023).

* Awarded for "Best Placement Record" (2021, 2019, 2018) and "Excellence in Management Education" (2020) by The Times of India.

What Makes SKIPS Special?

In a city full of MBA Institutes, SKIPS stands out by giving students practical, hands-on experience.

High Industry Exposure

SKIPS connects you directly to the business world. They've even won a Platinum Rating for their high industry links. Students get:

* Regular guest talks from industry leaders.

* Hands-on experience through live projects, workshops, and company visits.

* A network of over 751 corporate partners.

* A key part of this is the Corporate Mentorship Program, which pairs students with experienced professionals for one-on-one guidance.

Growing as a Whole Person

The school focuses on your all-around growth, not just academics. There are tons of clubs and activities for everyone:

* Co-Curricular: Business Quizzes, TED Talks, Budget Samiksha (budget analysis), Data Wizards Club, and more.

* Extra-Curricular: Unplugged music nights, sports leagues, social outreach clubs (Samvedna Club), and festivals.

Extra, Job-Ready Certifications

To give you an extra edge, SKIPS helps students get valuable certifications from big names like Google, NISM, and various MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses).

A Modern Campus

The entire campus is modern, air-conditioned, and fully equipped with:

* Smart Classrooms

* Hi-Tech Computer Lab

* A resource-rich library

* Canteen and sports ground

* A large seminar hall for conferences and events

Getting a Great Job: The Placements

SKIPS has a fantastic and growing placement record. Because of their strong network, students get great jobs at top companies. After many successful placement seasons, SKIPS is now a go-to institute for major corporations.

Here's a look at some of the companies that hire from SKIPS:

* FMCG / Retail: Coca-Cola, Britannia, ITC, Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive

* Banking: Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

* Manufacturing: CERA, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, MRF Tyres

* Finance (NBFC): ICICI, S&P Global, SBI Mutual Funds

* E-Commerce: Naukri.com, Flipkart, Swiggy

* Consultancy: Tech Mahindra, TCS, Mott MacDonald

* Pharma: Zydus Cadila, Intas, Glenmark

* Telecom & Media: Radio Mirchi, The Times of India, Divya Bhaskar

Ready to Start Your Journey?

SKIPS is more than just a university; it's a place that truly believes in "education with a purpose."

For further information, please contact:

Phone: +91 9998991545 or

Visit Website: https://www.skips.in

